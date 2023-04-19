Whenever I visit the village of East Aurora, I’m reminded of my high school years spent in the village of Saratoga Springs, a small city in the Capital District famous to most for its association with thoroughbred horse racing and mineral baths. It is also the home of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, where I was lucky enough to see some of the greatest musical artists in history on a consistent basis.

A generally laid-back vibe pervades in Saratoga and East Aurora, where each has a main drag peppered by independent shops and eateries and, these days, artisanal breweries. There’s also a visceral sense of history in both villages – in Saratoga, a past that brought wealthy tourists eager to indulge in the health benefits of spas by day and the less healthy allure of gambling by night, and in East Aurora, a deep strain of artisanship that can be traced back to the writer, publisher, artist and somewhat confusing hybrid of socialist and capitalist ideals known as Elbert Hubbard, founder of the Roycroft artisan community and a progenitor of the American Arts & Crafts movement.

East Aurora has become an increasingly hipster-friendly destination point over the past decade, and newer businesses abound. But the Roycroft Campus still exerts the gravitational pull of history, a reminder of the town’s artistic and philosophical past. It served as a proper leaping-off point for my recent afternoon sojourn in East Aurora.

The Roycroft Campus, 31 South Grove St.

Founded by Hubbard at the turn of the 20th century, and granted National Landmark status in 1986, the Roycroft Campus consists of 14 buildings located on Main and South Grove streets, among them a chapel, a book bindery and furniture shop, a print shop, a blacksmith shop, and the elegant fine-dining establishment the Roycroft Inn, formerly the hub of the Roycroft printing business. The Roycroft offers $20 guided tours on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and visitors can book a two-hour-plus tour for $50 a person. Or you can do as I did and curate your own tour. On a gorgeous early spring afternoon, I strolled the grounds and visited the Roycroft Museum to see the writing, furniture and artworks that comprise Hubbard’s legacy.

Revolver Records, 706 Main St.

Phil Machemer opened the East Aurora storefront of Revolver Records – his fourth in a chain that also includes the flagship store on Hertel Avenue – in late 2022. He struck gold with the location, taking over the top floor of a building that housed instrument shop and music instruction studio Limelite Music for several decades, and turning it into an oasis for vinyl lovers. (Limelite is now on the first floor and is accessible from the rear of the building, adjacent to Vidlers 5 & 10.)

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The East Aurora Revolver is stuffed with bins of new and used vinyl spanning the history of recorded music and encompassing most imaginable genres. I scored, in the parlance of vinyl freaks, and big-time, with clean used copies of Claus Ogerman and Michael Brecker’s “Cityscape,” Larry Coryell’s “Spaces” and Pete Townshend’s “Deep End - Live!” – as well new editions of Cocteau Twins’ “Tiny Dynamine/Echoes in a Shallow Bay” and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s “Polygondwanaland” on “splattered” vinyl. I hated to leave, but hunger called.

The Deli, 586 Main St.

East Aurora boasts no shortage of alluring eateries. 42 North, the Griffon Gastropub, Rick’s On Main and Bar-Bill have all received my money and my gratitude on past visits, but I was looking for something light and lunchable. I thought I’d stroll down Main Street and call an audible whenever something caught my eye, which didn’t take me long. Tucked away at Main Street and the junction with Riley Street, The Deli proved to be charming cafe with a nice list of specialty sandwiches, soups and pastries.

Record shopping always reminds me of being in New Orleans – I happily dropped a healthy amount of money I didn’t have at the Louisiana Music Factory while on my honeymoon in 2000, and for some reason, the memory remains vivid – so I ordered the Muffaletta, a gorgeous marriage of hard salami, ham, capicola and provolone, topped with The Deli’s homemade marinated olive and pickled veggie spread. It was delicious, and I believe even a New Orleans native would agree.

Knox Farm State Park, 437 Buffalo Road

Barring a blizzard, I never leave East Aurora without a stop at Knox Farm State Park, a very worthwhile short ride from downtown East Aurora, now the yearly home of the Borderland Music & Art Festival (which takes place Sept. 15-17 this year, and features a killer roster that includes the Trey Anastasio Band, Goose and Moe.).

My favored hiking trail starts just off the main entrance on Buffalo Road and proceeds toward one of the most gorgeous tree-lines in all of Western New York. Shortly after my mother passed, I purchased a tree to be planted along that beautiful tree line, in her memory. An already favored spot of mine now has some spiritual overtones, and has become a place I frequent to reflect and remember. The perfect way to cap a day enjoying the mellow afternoon vibes in East Aurora.