You’d need a lot more than 90 minutes to even gain a glimpse of the full array of cultural offerings in the Historic Allentown District of Buffalo. But such is the breadth and depth of Allentown’s awesomeness that one can feasibly pick any two-block area of the district and find more than enough ways to celebrate the beautifully bohemian underbelly of Buffalo arts and culture, even if time is a consideration.

I recently spent an afternoon in Allentown, narrowing my focus to the areas of Franklin and Main streets that are connected by Edward Street. I didn’t need to walk far to learn something new and experience a vibe redolent of both stoically reposing history and contemporary vibrancy. Oh, and the beer was amazing, too.

K Art Gallery, 808 Main St.

K Art Gallery, a Native American-owned space that focuses on the work of both up-and-coming and established Native American, First Nations and Indigenous artists, occupies an inviting, contemporary, two-floor space on Main Street near the corner of Edward Street.

Founded by Seneca Nation of Indians Bear Clan member Dave Kimelberg, K Art opened in December 2020, during the heaviest days of the pandemic, as a combination co-working space and art gallery.

K Art gallery honors the artistic voices of contemporary Native artists K Art, housed in a beautifully renovated brick office building at 808 Main St. in downtown Buffalo, promotes itself as “the nation’s first and only Native-Owned and Focused Art Gallery.”

“But in 2021, we decided we were going to go full-time gallery, and when we cut out the co-working aspect and went full force, the reception was immediately great,” said Gallery Associate Federico Rosario, who gave me a tour as the staff prepared for the March 2 openings of the exhibitions “Foot Trails” (a multiple artist installation that examines the through-line between the Native American cultural past and present) and “Awe:odo,” (a solo exhibition of works by G. Peter Jemison).

“In this world of Indigenous art, everyone is connected, from all parts of the U.S.,” Rosario said. “From Alaska to Texas to California, everyone knows someone who knows someone else, and it really continues to evolve into a very close-knit community. And now, both locally and nationally, we’re seeing much more attention being paid to these Native American artists, who have been here working all along, but were often doing so outside of the spotlight.

"We’re seeing this trajectory of more and more galleries incorporating the Native presence into their programming, and it’s fantastic to watch it happen.”

K Art’s long-term plan is to further expand its programming to celebrate the work of often overlooked Indigenous contemporary artists from across the globe.

The Oldest Tree in Buffalo

Hovering over Franklin Street, near the corner of Edward, the Oldest Tree in Buffalo rises through the concrete as a silent observer of man’s mad scramble and ceaseless motion. The massive sycamore is said to have been already present in 1758, when the land that was previously the purview of the Iroquois Nations became a settlement established by the French.

The tree has survived the Revolutionary and Civil wars, the Burning of Buffalo during the War of 1812, and countless ebbs and flows of Buffalo’s economic fortune during its nearly 300-year tenure.

Being in the presence of the 65-foot-tall, 12-foot-wide beauty is both exhilarating and profoundly humbling.

The Spotted Octopus, 41 Edward St.

Beneath the shadow of the noble sycamore, a few hundred feet down Edward Street, the Spotted Octopus is a beacon that lures Allentown dwellers and visitors alike, with its nine taps of house-brewed beer, twin guest taps, and a warm, inviting low-key vibe.

It is set up to look and feel like you’re hanging out at home with some close friends, all cozy furniture and lived-in ambience, and this suits the beer selection – which runs the gamut from golden Belgian ale to dark and heavy IPA, with stops for specialty sour, floral and cherry wood porter brews along the way – incredibly well. I recommend you cap your next Allentown hang with an easy-to-love Edward Street Lager.