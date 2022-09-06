8 game-day local craft brews for the new Bills season

As the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills look to defend their division crown this season, everyone is getting into the team spirit, including most of our breweries, cideries and meaderies. And if you didn’t know, watching Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and the rest of the Bills' high-powered offense pile up the points is best with a cold local brew in hand. It’s scientifically proven. Just trust me. Don’t look it up.

Here is a fresh set of Bills-themed beers and ciders to load up on for the start of the new season – light lagers, crushable lagers, kolsch, a hazy IPA, a fruited sour and more. There’s something on this list for everyone.

This new Czech Pilsner is not only dedicated to QB1, it’s also brewed for a good cause. It’s clean, crisp and well balanced, which is good in its own right, but $1.17 from every four-pack sold at Butera’s in Hamburg will be donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital. Availability: Cans.

A Little Bit Cider Now from Hamburg Brewing (6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg)

Not to be confused with its beer counterpart, A Little Bit Lager Now, which you should also stock up on, A Little Bit Cider is a blue raspberry and cherry flavored hard cider brewed for game day. So, if you’re looking for a Bills-themed fruited cider or crisp lager, Hamburg Brewing has you covered. Now all we need is for A Lotta Bit Lager now to make a return. Availability: Cans, draft.

Not A Football Beer from Pressure Drop Brewing (1672 Elmwood Ave.)

Not A Football Beer is an ultra-crushable and extremely light, gentle-hopped, crisp lager. But I don’t think I could put it any better than the brewery: “it’s great for social activities like not tailgating, not gathering with friends to watch the game at home, and not sitting in your favorite bar stool to root for your team.” Availability: Cans, draft.

Where Else Would You Rather Beer? from 42 North Brewing (25 Pine St., East Aurora)

The aptly titled Where Else Would You Rather Beer? – shout out to the legend Marv Levy – is a tailgate-ready, firm-bodied kolsch with slightly sweet bready malt and light hops that's truly crisp and refreshing. It also features 42 North fans on the beer label, which the brewery plans to update throughout the season. Availability: Cans, draft.

To honor the memory of late Bills superfan Pancho Billa (Ezra Castro), 12 Gates teamed up with Taquito Lindo to create Pancho’s Legacy Lager, a light, crisp, tailgate-ready, crushable beer. Castro died on May 14, 2019, and in his honor, 5.14% of proceeds will be donated to Harrison's Playmakers, the charity of former Buffalo Bill Harrison Phillips that promotes social inclusion for special needs kids. Availability: Cans, draft.

Even one of the area’s newest breweries, Arcade’s Beer Justice Brewing, is jumping on board the Bills hype train with Let’s Gose Buffalo. This fruited sour with raspberry, citrus and blueberry, makes for the perfect red, white and blue blend. It’s one of my favorite beers the fledgling brewery currently makes. Availability: Cans, draft.

Buffalo Proud IPA from Resurgence Brewing Company, (55 Chicago St.)

Resurgence Brewing’s Buffalo Proud IPA returns with a fresh look: "BUF" in big blue letters laid atop a red background is Bills Mafia-friendly, while the liquid inside is still delicious. This hazy New England IPA has Cashmere, Galaxy and El Dorado hops for creamy notes of tropical fruit, citrus and hops. Availability: Cans, draft.

The Herd Crushable Lager from Ellicottville Brewing (28 Monroe St., Ellicottville)

When naming The Herd, EBC did not lie, because it's about as crushable a lager as you’ll find. It’s brewed to pair with all of your game-day dishes such as nachos, tacos and chicken wings. It’s easy drinking with subtle notes of citrus and light malt, with a soft finish. The can art is also pretty killer, so bonus points for that. Availability: Cans, draft.