5 spooky places to visit in Western New York

Built in 1883, the museum sits in a former church and funeral home on Buffalo's East Side. Caretakers say it's haunted by a veteran whose cremains were abandoned at the site, along with two 6-year-old boys who died in the 1960s. The website features a batch of voice recordings it attributes to ghostly residents. By reservation, self-guided tours are $2 per person, guided tours are $5 per person. If you want to conduct an investigation of your own, overnight stays are available for $300 per group of six. Call 892-3084.