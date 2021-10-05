5 spooky places to visit in Western New York

You don't need to trek to Transylvania to get a taste of terror. Western New York has plenty of places to send your heart racing.
Graestone Manor, 4049 Root Road, Gasport.
This Gasport bed and breakfast is owned by psychic medium Heather Rease and her husband, Robert Mattison, who have a radio show on the Paranormal King Radio Network.
The former equestrian estate was built in 1865 by horse breeder Curtis Root. Homeowners and visitors say they have seen shadowy figures, been scratched by unseen forces and heard disembodied voices and footsteps. Resident ghosts have purportedly been caught on surveillance footage and regularly communicate with the living.
Rooms start at $140 per night. You can also book a psychic reading with Rease, starting at $50 for 30 minutes. Call or text 481-6097.
Hinsdale House, 3830 McMahon Road, Hinsdale.
Now a paranormal research facility, ghost stories first emerged from the Hinsdale House in the 1970s. Members of the Dandy family summoned a priest from St. Bonaventure University to perform an exorcism after claiming they heard chants in the woods, received mysterious burns and found bricks from their chimney placed in the center of the room. Clara Dandy wrote about the experience in her book "Echoes of a Haunting."
A documentary by Aaron Daniel Annas, a film professor at SUNY Buffalo State, is newly available to stream and rent online.
Residents Florence and Joseph Misnick, who moved into the home in 1986, later told The Buffalo News they saw many ghosts over the years but never felt threatened by them.
There are weekly ghost tours for $40 per person. Overnight investigations are also available. Call 578-4586.
Rolling Hills Asylum, 11001 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany.
Originally a stage coach tavern, it became the Genesee County Poor Farm in 1826. Widows, orphans, vagrants, paupers and other unfortunates lived there and worked the 200-acre farm. They also made and sold pies and coffins. It closed in 1965 and became a nursing home, hosting 1,700 documented deaths over the years.
There are mounds of photo, video and audio from paranormal investigations gathered on its website. And ghost stories tell of a long string of ghostly residents, including a 7-foot-tall man named Roy, a nurse named Emma and someone called the Screaming Lady. If that's not spooky enough for you, there are records of a cemetery somewhere on the land that has yet to be found.
Rolling Hills' October schedule is packed with ghost tours and ghost hunts, starting around $60. Call 585-502-4066.
Iron Island Museum, 998 E. Lovejoy St.
Built in 1883, the museum sits in a former church and funeral home on Buffalo's East Side. Caretakers say it's haunted by a veteran whose cremains were abandoned at the site, along with two 6-year-old boys who died in the 1960s. The website features a batch of voice recordings it attributes to ghostly residents. By reservation, self-guided tours are $2 per person, guided tours are $5 per person. If you want to conduct an investigation of your own, overnight stays are available for $300 per group of six. Call 892-3084.
Wildwood Sanitarium, 71 Prospect Ave., Salamanca.
Opened in 1906 as a sanitarium and bathhouse, then converted to a tuberculosis clinic in 1923, Wildwood was unique for its natural and experimental healing methods, such as bone stretching. Paranormal investigations have purportedly revealed orbs, shadowy figures and electronic voice phenomenon. Visitors have reported being touched and even pushed.