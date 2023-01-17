5 easy winter walks and gear tips for beginners

A winter walk, whether hiking or snowshoeing, is a great cardio activity that gets you out into nature, exploring less crowded trails, and taking in the serene sights and sounds of our parks and preserves.

Quieter trails coupled with bare trees make it easier to see wildlife. On recent trips to these locations we spotted barred owl, turkeys, deer, fox, eagles, hawks and a variety of gulls, ducks and geese.

At some point, we are all beginners. So let’s start with a few easy places to hike. These five winter trails, depending on the weather, can be walked in hiking boots with or without snowshoes or microspikes. There may be snow cover when you hike. We’ll also share when and why to use snowshoes and microspikes and where you can rent or buy them.

Nestled along Buffalo Creek, Burchfield is a scenic, family-friendly natural environment to kickstart your 2023 winter walking and wellness goals. There are several well-marked trails and boardwalks that weave through the 29-acre park. As you wander along the 2 miles of trails, you’ll discover numerous outdoor art installations including the garden and sculpture area and the meditation garden.

Not to be missed is the colorful “Sinisteria” installation by artist Frank O’Connor, a lean-to shelter made mostly from fallen branches. The brightly painted branches are stunning against a fresh white snowfall. Go inside the shelter and if the sun is shining, it will illuminate the interior riveted plates, creating a magical effect. A trail map and more info is at burchfieldnac.org.

Taking up the northern tip of Grand Island, Buckhorn’s 895 acres encompass forest, meadows and marshland, with wetland restoration projects and tree plantings ongoing. Recent winter storms have taken a heavy toll on the park’s trees, but Parks staff has been diligently keeping trails clear of heavy debris.

We recommend the Red Trail, a 2.5 mile in-and-out trail, with parking at the trailhead on East River Parkway. There are no bathroom facilities at the trailhead, so plan accordingly. The trails are thickly wooded, but with trees “naked” for winter, you can see further into forest and river. For an alternative hike, park at the Eagle Overlook & Kayak Launch on West River Parkway. This location is its own reward (Bald Eagle observations) and also places you at the trailhead for the shorter Yellow Trail, another simple out-and-back walk, for a total traverse of about a mile. Both trails are flat with much of the way compacted gravel. Bonus: there’s a port-a-potty at this trailhead. Get a trail map at parks.ny.gov/documents/parks/BuckhornIslandTrailMap.pdf.

The final resting place of presidents, musicians, politicians, gilded age millionaires, military heroes, and workaday Buffalonians, the cemetery is an enormous repository of remembered souls, sculpture, architecture, manicured vistas and wild nature. A dense network of looping trails intersect with each other and bring you to all corners of the property. Trails are all paved and while many are flat, there are some rolling hills in the natural landscape. Paper maps with detailed locations of notable burials and significant memorials are available at the Margaret L. Wendt Archive and Resource Center at 1990 Main St.

Highlights include Serenity Falls in Section 22. Also, the new wetlands restoration project area in Section GG, adjacent to Delaware Avenue, has foot trails, bridges over water features, and benches for weary feet. Find a trail map at forest-lawn.com/plan-your-visit/map.

Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora

Rolling hills, ponds, natural springs, quiet wooded areas, wetlands and even a hidden waterfall are some of the remarkable features you can walk, hike, snowshoe or cross-country ski to at Knox Farm State Park. With more than 6 miles of trails, you can easily spend hours wandering around the 633-acre pastoral setting that was the country estate of the Knox family.

A recent trip had us take the Library Trail near the parking lot toward the woods. Immediately entering the woods you’ll see an incongruous lending library with a few benches. With a noticeable lack of trail markers, rely on the trail map. We are anxious to go back to Knox Farm and hike to the hidden waterfall along Cazenovia Creek. The essential trail map is online at friendsofknoxfarm.org.

Chestnut Ridge Park, Orchard Park

Perhaps the “winter wonderland” poster-child park, Chestnut Ridge has an abundance of easy-to-moderate winter trails that you can walk, hike, snowshoe, or cross country ski. You can bring a sled on a wintery day and take a run or two down the hill and then warm up afterwards with a nice hot drink at the casino next to the fire.

For easy hiking and snowshoeing, the Reservoir Trail is short, scenic, and simple to get to. You can’t get lost. Wildlife, like bunnies, deer and snapping turtles are abundant. Park at the fishing pier and begin the .8-mile loop. Trails maps can be found at www3.erie.gov/parks/chestnut-ridge.

Gear up

Winter hiking boots. The basics begin with a good pair of winter hiking boots. You want a pair that is insulated and waterproof, fits above your ankles (leave the sneakers at home), and can accommodate snowshoes and microspikes. Hiking boots are the foundation of your winter gear. If you can only pick one piece of gear to invest in, choose a good pair of winter hiking boots. Plan on spending between $90-$200.

Snowshoes. When the snow is more than 6 inches deep or if you’re hiking in elevation, snowshoes attached to your hiking boots will distribute your weight and keep you from sinking into the snow. Snowshoeing through a few inches of snow is easier and less tiring than just wearing hiking boots and they keep your feet dry. If you are just starting out, give them a try with a rental pair from the locations listed below. Rentals are around $15 or purchase between $120-$200.

Microspikes. When melted snow turns to ice, microspikes are your best friend. Made with chains and spikes, housed on a rubber frame, microspikes fit over all types of boots. They are easy to take on and off, and great for packed snow and ice patches. A good pair will last you forever and you’ll also use them to shovel snow, walk the dog, and get the mail. Plan on spending between $20-$100.

Gear rentals

Snowshoe rentals are free with a library card at the following Buffalo and Erie County branches: Boston Free Library, Anna Reinstein Library, Downtown Central Library, Elaine M. Panty Branch Library, Isaias Gonzalez-Soto Branch Library and Town of Collins Library. For a small fee, rentals can also be arranged from: Gear for Adventure, Campus Wheelworks, Genesee County Park & Forest, Beaver Meadow Audubon Center, and Reinstein Woods Nature Center.

Jennifer and Bill are local outdoors enthusiasts and co-authors of "Secret Places of Western New York: 25 Scenic Trails." Learn more at insiders-outside.com.