Elmwood Village ArtFest, the free outdoor festival slated to debut Aug. 26-27, will look substantially different from the two-decade Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts that ceased this spring.

"It's way different," said James Cichocki, executive director of the nonprofit Elmwood Village Association, on Saturday. He and Therese Deutschlander, owner of Thin Ice and president of the Elmwood Village Association's board of directors, emphasized there's no affiliation between the previous and new event, and that's evident in the approach.

Elmwood Avenue will be open to traffic. Artist booths will be stationed in blocked-off parking lots and in front of businesses. The KidsZone will be an inside-outside affair at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church.

The EVA is confident it can pull off a major event, even with just four months of preparation and limited resources.

"We've run Porchfest for years," Cichocki said in reference to the free event in which musicians perform on porches throughout the neighborhood. "We've had thousands of people without incident."

The art portion of the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The beer garden and entertainment at Bidwell Parkway begins at the same time as the art but runs two hours later each day.

• The artists: Cichocki said the ArtFest will feature more than 100 artists, a balance of local festival regulars and newcomers. He credited Deutschlander's artist connections through her gift shop, which has operated since 2006, for pulling together a sizable group of vendors.

"It's so exciting because it's the tried-and-true familiar faces, but since we cut the cost down, it's open to many artists who haven't done many or any shows before," Deutschlander said. She added that a low entry cost for artists – a "hundreds of dollars difference" from the previous Elmwood festival – was important for a new event.

Artists will not be stationed in one row; they will be mostly in pop-up areas in parking lots, such as Elmwood Taco & Subs, the Lexington Co-Op and the 7-Eleven at Elmwood and Auburn Avenue, as well in front of businesses and homes. Given the EVA's role as village business booster, the organizers are intentionally trying to tie in nearby businesses. Artists can be found from West Ferry Street to Forest Avenue, Cichocki said.

• The entertainment: Bidwell Parkway at Elmwood and Potomac, essentially in the heart the festival, will be the entertainment hub. Cichocki said spoken word performances led by Ben Brindise and Justin Karcher will be interspersed between scheduled music and dance acts. The lineup for both days can be found at elmwoodvillageartfestival.com.

Elmwood business The Beer Keep will run a beer garden complemented by six food trucks nearby. Lloyd Taco Truck, Tiny Thai, Fat Bob's and House of Munch are among the mobile food vendors expected to attend. Deutschlander said to-go margaritas and hard cider samples would be offered at the festival, too.

The second-annual Buffalo Eats Hot Dog Eating Contest runs at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Bidwell, with eight contestants attempting to devour as many hot dogs as possible in five minutes. Ben Oship was last year's champion, engulfing six hot dogs in three minutes. He's back in the field this year.

• For the kids: The festival's KidsZone – noon to 4 p.m. both days at 875 Elmwood Ave. – will be orchestrated by several church members from Lafayette Presbyterian, Cichocki said.

Hands-on art, face-painting, a balloon artist, West African drummers, Buffalo Zoo animal ambassadors and a kettle corn vendor are among the highlights at the site.