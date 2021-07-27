20 essential Buffalo things to do with visitors

It's summertime, the living is easy and out-of-town family and friends are visiting.

You know you'll be taking them to your favorite spot for the Buffalo chicken wing experience, but then what do you do? Plenty. From some of our unusual sights and selfie attractions to places that draw tourists from around the country, we've got you covered with 20 ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests.

Giant beer cans. Only in Buffalo would an art project involving empty grain silos turn to beer. That's what happened in 2014 when 100-foot-tall grain silos were transformed into a six-pack of Labatt Blue, Buffalo's favorite Canadian import, jutting into the sky near Buffalo RiverWorks. While there, check out the abandoned grain elevators that are another commanding presence and popular location for visiting filmmakers. Silo City is being repurposed into a spot for the arts with poetry readings, theater and music.