14 August festivals that show summer's not over

August may be summer's last hurrah, but it is a month filled with plenty of festivals and big outdoor events that we look forward to each year. If you’re searching for something fun to do, you’ll find no shortage with this selection of local events running the gamut with art, food and culture.

3 to 11 p.m. Aug. 4-5, noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 6 and noon to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 on the grounds of the American Legion Post 880 (2912 Legion Drive, Eden).

Eden’s corn festival, a tradition since 1964, is held around the August corn harvesting season to celebrate the crops. In addition to the star attraction – corn – there's plenty of other food, plus rides and games and a craft show with more than 100 booths. Free admission; ride all day wristbands are $25-$30.

6 p.m. Aug. 4, 5 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6, noon Aug. 7 at Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish, 1350 Indian Church Road, West Seneca.

Bands, food, theme baskets, meat raffle and games are part of this four-day event. Performers include Nerds Gone Wild on Aug. 5 and Hit N' Run on Aug. 6. A Polka Mass is at noon on Aug. 7 inside the church with music by Buffalo Touch; the band will then perform in the beer tent through the afternoon.

4 to 11 p.m. Aug. 5, noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 6 and 4 to 11 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Backlot Entertainment Venue (11891 Main St., Akron).

You'll hear dozens of musical artists at this multiday event that includes popular headliners Andy Griggs (Aug. 5), Frankie Ballard (Aug. 6) and Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry (Aug. 7). Local vendors will sell handcrafted items and you can also take part in games such as riding a mechanical bull and ax throwing, with proceeds going toward the Make-A-Wish foundation. There will be a contest for the best line dancing couple on Saturday afternoon, with a $1,000 prize for the winners. General admission is $20 per day, or you can purchase a $50 pass for admission on all three days. buffaloscountrymusicfestival.com

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 10-21 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

The perennial favorite returns with a giant midway, adorable animals, music, entertainment, a salute to veterans and firefighters and the all-important fair food. Get free admission on opening day (Aug. 10) by bringing four or more canned food donations to benefit FeedMore WNY. Admission tickets are available online; credit and debit cards only accepted at the gate. The full schedule will be available at ecfair.org.

11 new foods you'll want to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair Recognizing the go-for-it nature of midway food, the fair offers innovative opportunities to take your stomach some place it’s never been before.

Festival of India

12:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Canalside.

This cultural event includes traditional Indian clothing and art, Indian food from local restaurants and performing arts such as dance. There will also be a parade with live music, as well as cross-cultural displays. Admission is free.

Lewiston Art Festival

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 in Lewiston.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Stroll along picturesque Center Street in Lewiston that will be lined with booths where you can meet artisans selling jewelry, ceramics, photographs, paintings and other artwork. Get a henna tattoo, have a caricature drawn and watch cultural displays of Native American art, music, dance and drumming at the Iroquois Market. There will be activities for children, too, like making a shark magnet. Admission and parking are free.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 along Canal Street in Lockport.

There will be much to eat and drink at this celebration of Lockport food. Restaurants will offer three samples of their specialties and food producers from the Lockport Community Farmers Market will be on hand, too, along with food trucks and a beer tent. The day also features vendors, live music and a family area with children’s games and activities. It is a cash-only event.

Summer Bash Aug. 19-20 at South Line Fire Company, 1049 French Road, Cheektowaga. This weekend event, a fundraiser for the South Line Fire Company, has a car show, vendor fair, refreshments and food including a chicken barbecue. Nerds Gone Wild performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 19; Hit N' Run at 7 p.m. Aug. 20. Events on Aug. 20 are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pendelton Farm & Home Days 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 19-20 at Pendleton Town Park, 6570 Campbell Blvd., Lockport. Shop at a Craft and Vendor Fair, play horsechip bingo and enjoy a car cruise during this two-day event. There's a petting zoo, games and rides for the kids. Music is by Strictly Hip on Aug. 19 and Nerds Gone Wild on Aug. 20.

10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Canalside.

Asian culinary delights are the main course for daylong festival on the waterfront. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy an array of demonstrations, entertainment and exhibits. Admission is free.

11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Cazenovia Park.

Traditional Irish dancers, live music and food vendors are part of this event held in the heart of South Buffalo. Entertainers include The Prodigals, Drowsy Lads, McCarthyizm, The Blarney Bunch, Rince Na Tiarna Irish Dancers and the greater Buffalo Firefighters Fife and Drums. Irish beer will be available for purchase; outside coolers and beverages are prohibited. Admission is free.

Aug. 26-27 at multiple locations in Lewiston.

The long-running Lewiston Jazz Festival showcases the talents of 130 musicians and 30 bands. Best of all: the music is free. The five outdoor stages include music starting as early as 5:15 p.m. Aug. 26 and 1 p.m. Aug. 27 with music going into the night. Stacy Kent headlines Aug. 26; the Joey DeFrancesco Trio on Aug. 27. Find the full schedule online. In addition to music, there will be a jewelry show, food and refreshments.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 28 along Elmwood Avenue.

Head to Elmwood Avenue for a festival commemorating all things artistic. You can support local artists by purchasing their wares including paintings, photography, leathercraft, ceramics and jewelry. There will be lots of artistic performances with everything from live music, dance displays and puppetry. The Festival Café tent will serve a range of food. There are also hands-on activities for children.

2 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Central Terminal.

Beau Fleuve is a festival that celebrates Buffalo's diversity by hosting a variety of music genres, arts and culture. Multiple stages will have performances by regional and international musical acts. There will be art installations, exhibitions, a silent disco, spoken-word poetry, fashion, film, speakers, sports culture, health and wellness and a vendors village. Find full events at beaufleuvemusicarts.com. General admission tickets are $20 with special packages available.