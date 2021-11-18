13 holiday gift shows to shop happily, gift locally

There are abundant opportunities this holiday season for shopping local, making purchases straight out of art studios and small businesses and finding unique and personal gifts you can't find at big-box stores. These pop-up, temporary holiday markets are all festively decorated whether held indoors or outside amid the snowy scene. Many of these are multiple days and even weeks to give you more options to shop.
And, just like Santa's workshop is buzzing right now with the hard work of elves on a deadline, some of the markets listed are still working out final details regarding participating artisans, vendors and live entertainment. Here's a quick look at what has been announced.
Nov. 20 to Dec. 22 at Buffalo Arts Studio, Tri-Main Center (2495 Main St.)
This annual show features artwork by the 30 resident artists at Buffalo Arts Studio. Many of the artists opt to have their studio spaces open during the holiday show for informal and fun studio-hopping for visitors and art shoppers. In some instances, you may be taking your holiday gift purchase right off the gallery walls as the artists finish their work. Ceramic pieces, fine and handmade jewelry, small-scale sculptures, drawings and prints are among the art-for-gifts options. Additionally, BAS sells gift certificates for art or classes taught at Tri-Main.
Holiday Makers Market
3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 26 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Buffalo History Museum
This is the first holiday gift market hosted by the History Museum and it comes with a bonus: admission is free to both the market and the museum so you can peruse the many artifacts and exhibits after you shop. Items created by local artisans, metalsmiths, authors and brewers will be located on three floors of the museum. Gift wrapping will be available. Masks are required.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27 at the Power House (140 Lee St.)
This two-day pop-up is not only a chance to buy gifts and enjoy refreshments, but you'll get a look inside one of Buffalo's newest reclaimed industrial sites. The Power House is a giant brick building with enormous windows that you can't miss on Lee Street between Elk and South Park. The annual Step Out Buffalo event aims to "support Buffalo's best artisans, vendors and booze-makers." In addition to unique gift-buying opportunities, there will be a cash bar and a DIY bloody mary station. Admission is $5, and kids 10 and younger are admitted free.
Tuesdays through Sundays from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23 at Loaded Lumber (223 South Park Ave.)
The parking lot in front of Loaded Lumber's workshop will be transformed into a festive event with holiday finery and local crafters, artists and a few vintage furnishings vendors. Snap a photo at the selfie station. Food, a cash bar and weekly mimosa specials will be available, too (purchase an adult beverage and keep the souvenir glass). Mulled wine, hot chocolate and cookies round out the holiday cheer. Apparently Santa is one of their besties – he may show up, too. Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
These store owners all have one thing in common: A deep feeling of pride and love for the Buffalo area that has translated into a business as well.
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 27 through Dec. 19 at Duende (85 Silo City Row)
The Gallery at Duende is the excellent second-floor gallery space managed by local artist/painter Julia Skop. For the holidays, a special market will take place where you can browse unique works of art, jewelry and artisan-made scarves and clothing. Market hours are 4 to 7 p.m. in November, and from 3 to 8 p.m. in December. Work by Skop, sculptor/jeweler/clothing designer Michelle Darin, painter Timothy Clancy, scarves by Diana Godfrey, and purses by Noel Keith are among the offerings. A benefit of shopping at Duende is descending the industrial staircase and enjoying local music or a cocktail at the bar made of reclaimed materials from the nearby Silo City grain silos.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 at Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.)
Established in 1996, Women's Gifts is a holiday market showcasing talents of local women artists, artisans and musicians. It is produced by Jillian Nowak and Carlene Derkovitz, who are both part of West Side Stitchery knitting and crochet collective (visit them at their booth). The show takes place in the gorgeous sanctuary of Babeville where approximately 50 vendors such as Buffalo Macramé, Jeannine Swallow Photography, The Knotty Buffalo, Charmed by Wine and CryBaby Cross Stitch will be selling wares including jewelry, framed artwork, gift items, candles and clothing.
Queen City Pop-Up Holiday Edition
Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, 2 Fountain Plaza
Starting on Small Business Saturday and running for a week, this program will find local small businesses, artisans and vendors filling the ground floor of the Hyatt Regency Buffalo with handicrafts, art and food items.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Larkin at Exchange Building (726 Exchange St.)
At least 25 vendors will be at this market selling handcrafted products and other gift ideas. Look for such vendors as DragonFly Jams & Jellies, Jman Photography, Joyfulenergy Jewelry, Pet Connection Programs Inc., Sunrae Love Jewelry, The Drunken Candle Shop and What's Pop-in Gourmet Popcorn. The Larkin Cafeteria will be open for lunch.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Event Center at the Fairgrounds (5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg)
This annual market fills the Event Center with more than 50 vendors selling such items as jewelry, home décor, clothing, unique gifts and food and drink. Advance tickets are $3 at the Fairgrounds office. Depending on what time you go, consider buying an advance ticket to enjoy the drive-thru Festival of Lights that starts at 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
Totally Buffalo 716Xmas
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.)
Totally Buffalo’s popular Buffalo-inspired gift show returns with its holiday edition as more than 100 local vendors selling handmade gifts, apparel, home décor, pet products, jewelry, glassware and more.
4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 at Brickyard Brewing (436 Center St. Lewiston)
At least 30 local artisans will showcase a variety of gift ideas at this fifth annual Lewiston event.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village (3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst)
More than 40 vendors will be on hand selling gifts, plants and refreshments. Stories will be read aloud for the kids and food trucks will be there, too.
5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 throughout South Buffalo
A shopping event in South Buffalo has to begin and end at a bar, doesn't it? This year's event starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Buffalo Irish Center with an after-party at 9 p.m. at the Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub. Between the two spots, you can shop at more than 60 neighborhood businesses along South Buffalo's business strips on Seneca Street, Abbott Road and South Park Avenue.