11 delicious Buffalo-area spots to get your picnic on

The welcoming banks of Lake Erie, sprawling public parks and tree-lined oases are some of the inspirational picnicking locations throughout the Buffalo region. Whether its a standalone happening or accompanying an alfresco cultural event (like community concerts, festivals or Shakespeare in Delaware Park), picnics are where it's at for socializing in the great outdoors.

While the derivation of the word picnic is not fully known (besides that it's a French word – pique-nique – pronounced peek-neek), it is a universally understood premise that may have come from groups of people in the 17th century who showed up at restaurants in a BYOB fashion. The art of the picnic (an activity for three seasons) is making it delicious, fun and stress-free. BYO lawn games are optional.

Following are 11 perfect picnic places that are well-maintained and have distinctive charms. Amenities such as gorgeous settings, water features (a lake, creek or splash pad) are noted, as well as built-in essentials like grills and playgrounds.

Baird Point, University at Buffalo North Campus Lake LaSalle, Amherst.