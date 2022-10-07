11 Buffalo-area ghost walks to get into the Halloween spirit

Take a spirited walk and hear about paranormal experiences surrounding such historic spots as East Aurora, the Cobblestone District and Canalside this Halloween season on these 11 tours.

Paranormal expert and author Mason Winfield leads many of these tours. Unless noted, tickets are $20 adults, $10 for ages 7 to 12; ages 6 and younger are admitted free.

Allentown: Oct. 7, 14, 21. Meet at 7 p.m. at Allen Street Hardware Café (245 Allen St.). Since 1999, this ghost walk has been taking people through neighborhood hauntings, Native American legends and murders and mysteries in Buffalo's historic arts district. Led by Mason Winfield, Kurt Schneiderman.

The Supernatural Roycroft. Oct. 8, 22. Meets before 7 p.m. outside the Roycroft Inn (40 S. Grove St., East Aurora). Opened in 1905, the Roycroft's architecture and history have many stories to share. Led by Winfield.

Haunted Pub Crawl. Oct. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29. Meets at 6:30 p.m. at East Aurora Brewery, 667 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. It's adults only for this "ghosts and toasts" tour through the village. Led by Winfield and senior tour guide Richard Robison. Tickets are $25.

Haunted History Ghost Walk: Larkinville. Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29. Meets at 7 p.m. at Flying Bison Brewing Company, 840 Seneca St. Now a revitalized and thriving area, the Larkin District has many Victorian secrets, mysteries and stories of Native American witchcraft from the time of the old Buffalo Creek Reservation.

East Aurora: Village Ghost Walk. Oct. 15. Meet before 7 p.m. outside the Roycroft Inn (40 S. Grove St., East Aurora). The Roycroft also comes into play in this tour led by Winfield that includes Arts & Crafts movement occultism and village folklore.

John Koerner continues to lead his Paranormal Walks through October. Online tickets are $10; children ages 7 and younger are admitted free. Walks are rain or shine.

Hamburg: 7 p.m. Fridays to Oct. 28. Meet at Main Street Ice Cream (35 Main St.). An interactive walk through the village’s former burial ground plus stories of Hamburg’s history of bizarre murders.

Hamburg Secret South: 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25. Meet at Memorial Park, 59 Lake St. This slower-paced walk allows for more communication with the spirit world as it travels through the southern portion of the village.

Lockport: 7 p.m. Saturdays to Oct. 29. Meet at Lake Effect Artisan Ice Cream Café, 79 Canal St. The oldest event for Paranormal Walks is through one of Western New York’s oldest towns that has a long history of tales to tell.

Cobblestone District: 7 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29. Meet outside Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Ghost hunt and walk through the paranormal history of Buffalo’s Cobblestone District and waterfront.

Canalside Ghost Walk. 7 p.m. Oct. 15, 22, 29. Meet on the cobblestone lanes at the entrance to Liberty Hound. This hourlong walking tour takes you through what was known as “the most evil square mile in America,” including waterfront haunts like the Canal District and the Naval Park. The tour includes VIP admission to the Long Shed. Led by senior guide Mike Casella. Cost is $15.

Naval Park Ghost Tour. 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through October. Meet at the Barrel Factory (65 Vandalia St.). The 90-minute tour starts at the Barrel Factory where people can enjoy a “spirit” while learning about paranormal experiences at such Buffalo landmarks as the Hotel Lafayette, Central Terminal and Hotel Statler. A double-decker bus then takes you to the Buffalo Naval Park to board the ships where you will hear EVPs (electronic voice phenomena) that has been said to be the voices of the dead. Cost is $30.