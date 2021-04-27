 Skip to main content
103.3 The Edge radio host Ted Shredd hospitalized with Covid-19
103.3 The Edge radio host Ted Shredd hospitalized with Covid-19

shredd ragan (copy)

Ted Shredd, left, and Tom Ragan from 103.3 The Edge.

 Robert Kirkham/News file photo

Ted Shredd, the co-host of the popular morning show with Tom Ragan on 103.3 The Edge, has posted on Facebook that he is hospitalized battling Covid-19. He wrote that he is on oxygen and receiving a cocktail of drugs.

Here’s what he posted in edited form: “After receiving my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, I had bad side effects for five days just to find out I have Covid. Had it before the vaccine. I have learned this recently has become common.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t afraid. I was very healthy. It can happen fast. You don’t want to be where I am now. Take it serious and get vaccinated.”

Ragan also read a statement from Shredd on the show this morning.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

