103.3 The Edge radio host Ted Shredd hospitalized with Covid-19

Ted Shredd, the co-host of the popular morning show with Tom Ragan on 103.3 The Edge, has posted on Facebook that he is hospitalized battling Covid-19. He wrote that he is on oxygen and receiving a cocktail of drugs.
Here’s what he posted in edited form: “After receiving my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, I had bad side effects for five days just to find out I have Covid. Had it before the vaccine. I have learned this recently has become common.
“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t afraid. I was very healthy. It can happen fast. You don’t want to be where I am now. Take it serious and get vaccinated.”
Ragan also read a statement from Shredd on the show this morning.