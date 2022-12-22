103.3 The Edge names WNYer its new afternoon host

A Western New York native is the new afternoon on-air host on 103.3 The Edge (WEDG-FM).

Alexis “Lexi” Ziccardi will start as the weekday host from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting Wednesday and also will be the promotions coordinator for the Cumulus Media station.

A communications graduate of SUNY-Fredonia, Ziccardi arrives from Jacksonville, Fla., where she was an on-air personality and morning producer for Cox Media Group.

She previously worked for Entercom Buffalo in multiple on-air, producing and promotions roles.

She replaces Tiffany Bentley, who left The Edge over the summer and in October was named the first program director for WBFO The Bridge, the music service billed as “college radio for adults” that was launched almost a year ago by Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

In a release announcing her hiring, Lexi Ziccardi said: “I am honored to be coming back to Buffalo to be on a station I grew up listening to. The Edge is legendary and I’m so excited to be part of the next chapter.”

In the same release, Jim Riley, vice president/market manager, Cumulus Buffalo, said: “Lexi is the perfect person to take over afternoons on The Edge. She is a great talent from Buffalo coming back home musically and culturally. She really understands what’s important to our Buffalo audience.”

Joe Siragusa, operations manager, Cumulus Buffalo, added: “She’s got a passion for radio and audio entertainment, has a great depth of knowledge across our industry. She will be the perfect addition to Team Edge!”