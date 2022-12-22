 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

103.3 The Edge names WNYer its new afternoon host

  • Updated
  • 0
Alexis Ziccardi

A communications graduate of SUNY-Fredonia, Alexis "Lexi" Ziccardi arrives from Jacksonville, Fla., where she was an on-air personality and morning producer for Cox Media Group.

 Provided photo
Support this work for $1 a month

A Western New York native is the new afternoon on-air host on 103.3 The Edge (WEDG-FM).

Alexis “Lexi” Ziccardi will start as the weekday host from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting Wednesday and also will be the promotions coordinator for the Cumulus Media station.

A communications graduate of SUNY-Fredonia, Ziccardi arrives from Jacksonville, Fla., where she was an on-air personality and morning producer for Cox Media Group.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

She previously worked for Entercom Buffalo in multiple on-air, producing and promotions roles.

She replaces Tiffany Bentley, who left The Edge over the summer and in October was named the first program director for WBFO The Bridge, the music service billed as “college radio for adults” that was launched almost a year ago by Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

People are also reading…

In a release announcing her hiring, Lexi Ziccardi said: “I am honored to be coming back to Buffalo to be on a station I grew up listening to. The Edge is legendary and I’m so excited to be part of the next chapter.”

In the same release, Jim Riley, vice president/market manager, Cumulus Buffalo, said: “Lexi is the perfect person to take over afternoons on The Edge. She is a great talent from Buffalo coming back home musically and culturally. She really understands what’s important to our Buffalo audience.”

Joe Siragusa, operations manager, Cumulus Buffalo, added: “She’s got a passion for radio and audio entertainment, has a great depth of knowledge across our industry. She will be the perfect addition to Team Edge!”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd shortlisted for 95th Oscars music categories

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News