10 events that celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Numerous events continue to commemorate and recognize Hispanic American culture and contributions through Oct. 15. Here is a look at 10 events.

"Valdea: In Honor of La Ponchinela," 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at El Batey Puerto Rican Center, 175 Rano St. Genealogist and historian Melanie Maldonado Propa leads this celebration with storytelling, music, memories and history.

Familia Fun Day. Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House, 125 Jewett Parkway. A family friendly celebration of Latin American heritage through music, culture, food and the arts. Free.

Javier Ávila: "The Trouble With My Name." 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts Screening Room. An autobiographical one-man show that unpacks issues of language, race and social justice. Free.

Noemí Figueroa Soulet. Author presents and signs her book, "The Borinqueneers: A Visual History of the 65th Infantry Regiment" at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Buffalo Naval Park Hangar Building. The book is the illustrated history of 65th Infantry Regiment since its origin in 1899 through two world wars and the Korean War.

"Tortilla Soup" film screening. 6 p.m. Oct. 6 Buffalo State College’s Campbell Student Union Assembly Hall. The 2001 comedy drama about a chef and father (Hector Elizondo) and his three adult daughters.

Celebrate National Hispanic Month exhibit. Through Oct. 15 in the Herb and Jane Darling Environmental Education Center at Tifft Nature Preserve, where you can get trail maps in Spanish (Wednesdays through Sundays). The exhibit highlights Hispanic and Latinx people and their contributions in STEM fields and ecology.

The Strong National Museum of Play exhibit. Through Oct. 15 at the Strong Museum, 1 Manhattan Square Drive in Rochester. Display of traditional Latinx garments and crafts, provided by Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester, through Oct. 15. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays.

SUNY Buffalo State College Latin roundtable. Noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 in Bacon Hall Room 115. Speakers are Bridget Chesterton, professor of history and social studies education; Gliset Colón, assistant professor of exceptional education; Steve Peraza, assistant professor of history and social studies education; Patrick Ravines, professor and director of art conservation; and Talia Rodriguez, associate director of civic and community engagement and associate director of West Side Promise.

Fruit and Vegetables/Frutas y Vegetales todos los Lunes. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays at D'Youville College, 320 Porter Ave. The college hosts weekly visit from fresh food vendors.

Buffalo Museum of Science, Celebration Month display. Through Oct. 15 during museum hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. A special celebration with food, dance and music will be on Sept. 25.