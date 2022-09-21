ENGLISH Joan M. (Golden) Age 90, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away September 21, 2020. Joan M. English was born Joan Margaret Golden in Buffalo, New York. She and her three siblings, Ethel, Leona, and her twin brother John, were raised by their hard-working immigrant parents, Olga Hope (Krnajsky) Golden of Novi Sad, Yugoslavia and Leo Anthony Golden of Halifax, Canada. Joan graduated from Kensington High School in 1948 and began working in a bank. Not long after graduation she met her future husband, James P. English, while vacationing with friends. Jim and Joan were married July 1, 1950. Together they had 6 children, Carol A. Caputi (Ed, deceased), Susan A.Trias, Terrance J. English, Carl L. English (Elaine), Judith A. English (Luis Alvarez), and Patricia E. Chisholm (Russell). During the time of their marriage, the couple purchased and successfully grew Ace Industrial Cleaning Services, Inc. It was the success of that business, as well as other business ventures, that allowed for the possibilities and the successes of Jim's future philanthropic projects. Joan moved to Boca Raton, Florida, in 1973, and enrolled in continuing education programs to prepare for reentry into the work force. She accepted a position at Boca Raton Community Hospital, where she was recognized as an outstanding employee. After her retirement in 1993, she realized a life-long dream of purchasing a home near the mountains in Tennessee. There, she enjoyed gardening, crafting beautiful items for charity, and hosting many family visits. During family visits, she helped to create cherished memories for her children and grandchildren. She planned visits to The Smoky Mountains for picnics, hikes, fishing, and swimming; she enjoyed taking her grandchildren shopping in Pigeon Forge, and Joan was always up for a visit to Dollywood. After approximately 20 years of living in Tennessee, she returned to Boca Raton to be close to family members. Joan suffered a stroke in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but thankfully was able to spend her final weeks, days, hours and minutes in the company and care of her loving family. Joan is survived by her six children and their spouses; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Eternal rest grant on to Joan, O Lord, and let the perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace.