Dear [-FIRSTNAME-]:

Your story lives in the Buffalo News. From expert reporting on the Bills and Sabres to coverage of the local news that matters most, we bring it all to you.

We understand your frustration with inconsistent delivery and service. We take service complaints seriously. We are working with our carriers to solve problems and incentivizing them for high-end performance.

We have news for you: Please contact us TODAY for a special price offer just for you, so that you can once again receive The Buffalo News and stay connected to the community.

Please refer to code: WBK23-2 to take advantage of your personal offer.

Call us between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 716–849-5501.

Thank you,

The Buffalo News