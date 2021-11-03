Rod Watson: Progressive win in primary was illusion in conservative city

That all changed after the stunning upset knocked him off the ballot and forced him into a desperate write-in bid.

During the general election campaign, Brown successfully changed Walton’s first name to “radical” and her middle name to “socialist.” While she talked about what she would do, he talked about what he had done and painted a frightening – often distorted – picture of the change she would usher in.

Bringing in far-left downstate supporters like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams also may have backfired on Walton, University at Buffalo political scientist Shawn Donahue said in a conference call Wednesday with journalists, noting that “Buffalo is not Brooklyn.”

It no doubt contributed to the scary portrait Brown tried to paint.

+3 Walton doesn't expect to catch Brown, but write-in votes won't be awarded for weeks Election officials will not begin examining the actual write-in votes until Nov. 16 when all absentee and military ballots are returned to the Board of Elections.

That strategy apparently worked in most of the city, given the logical assumption that the vast majority of the write-in votes will go to the mayor. In the South District, home to many city workers most eager to preserve what they have, early results showed 7,225 write-in votes to just 1,395 for Walton, with margins of 2-1 in both the North and Lovejoy districts. While the differences were less dramatic elsewhere, there were more write-in votes than Walton votes in six of the nine Council districts.