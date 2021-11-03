Analysis: Winners and losers from Buffalo's mayoral race

Developers: Real estate developers like Douglas Jemal and Carl P. Paladino clung to the Brown campaign, pouring money into his effort in hopes that they could save the development-friendly administration. And it worked. Walton tried to portray the developers as selfishly trying to protect their own interests (which they were), but the majority of the city's voters didn't seem to care. Maybe it's because plenty of voters remember the city before Canalside, before the Medical Campus, and back when the buildings Paladino turned into housing were empty shells.

Kathy Hochul and Letitia James: The leading Democratic candidates for governor next year stayed strangely silent on the Buffalo mayoral race – and now that move looks wise rather than cowardly. Now they both enter next year's governor's race without being associated with a Walton loss.

India Walton: Walton is a gifted campaigner, a great orator who speaks from her heart about forging a Buffalo that's good for all of its residents. Yet like many on the far left (and far right), she seemed to put a premium more on the rightness repetition of her point of view than the notion that she had to go out and earn votes. Her campaign events and even her ads seemed to preach to the choir – which, as it turned out, wasn't all that big. Voters not in that choir looked at Walton as an inexperienced candidate with a complicated past, and went to the polls to write in a different candidate.