Analysis: Walton failed to broaden support beyond her primary base

And it could be seen in a campaign that often seemed more comfortable preaching to the choir rather than seeking converts. She attracted the same faces to rallies all over the city where she repeated the same message she had preached for months: that she was a different kind of Democrat.

"It's never going to work if we just keep electing Democrats who are beholden to the lobby, to the corporations," she said to a tent full of her fellow travelers in South Buffalo in mid-October. "Who would have thought that in the sleepy City of Buffalo, where nothing exciting ever happens, that we would be the epicenter of the rising of the working class."

Except they weren't that. In working-class South Buffalo, write-in votes outnumbered those for Walton by more than 5 to 1.

"You know, there's a lot of police officers that live in this community," said South District Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon, an ardent Brown supporter. "And for the better part of all last year, Miss Walton was walking around yelling through a blowhorn to defund the police ... It makes people uncomfortable."