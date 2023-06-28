Conservative Primary
Erie County Legislature – 4th District
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
John A. Bargnesi Jr.;85;31.48%
Scott A. Marciszewski;185;68.52%
Uncounted mail-in;n/a
Conservative Primary
Erie County Legislature – 10th District
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo;194;64.24%
James Malczewski;108;35.76%
Uncounted mail-in;n/a
Republican Primary
Erie County Legislature – 10th District
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo;1,733;50.48%
James Malczewski;1,700;49.52%
Uncounted mail-in;n/a
Democratic Primary
Niagara Falls Mayor
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Glenn A. Choolokian;1,009;34.64%
Demetreus T. Nix;581;19.95%
Robert M. Restaino;1,323;45.42%
Democratic Primary
Buffalo Common Council – Ellicott District
(Vote for one)
90% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Matt Dearing;294;15.38%
Emin "Eddie" Egriu;162;8.48%
Lean M. Halton-Pope;950;49.71%
Cedric Holloway;505;26.43%
Uncounted mail-in;n/a
Democratic Primary
Buffalo Common Council – Lovejoy District
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Bryan J. Bollman;1,006;69.57%
Mohammed N. Uddin;440;30.43%
Democratic Primary
Buffalo Common Council – Masten District
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Zeneta B. Everhart;1,525;67.30%
India B. Walton;741;32.70%
Democratic Primary
Buffalo Common Council – North District
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Joseph Golombek Jr.;1,069;70.61%
Eve Shippens;445;29.39%
Democratic Primary
Buffalo Common Council – University District
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Kathryn E.A. Franco;625;34.38%
Rasheed N.C. Wyatt;1,193;65.62%
Democratic Primary
City of Tonawanda Common Council President
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Jenna N. Koch;417;46.59%
Mary Ann Cancilla;478;53.41%
Democratic Primary
City of Tonawanda Common Council - 2nd Ward
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Christopher C. Fisher;133;57.83%
Dawn M. Kammerdeiner;97;42.17%
Democratic Primary
Cheektowaga Superintendent of Highways
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Richard J. Rusiniak;1,173;55.99%
Darryl T. Stachura;922;44.01%
Democratic Primary
Newstead Town Justice
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Susan P. Reinecke;33;23.57%
Theresa M. Roth;107;76.43%
Republican Primary
Alden Supervisor
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Alecia Barrett;347;40.63%
Colleen M. Pautler;507;59.37%
Republican Primary
Alden Councilmember
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Melanie Rimkus;251;27.25%
John D. Cieszki;670;72.75%
Randy Crist;652;72.75%
Republican Primary
Grand Island Supervisor
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Peter J. Marston Jr.;680;44.91%
Michael H. Madigan;834;55.09%
Republican Primary
Grand Island Councilmember
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Thomas A. Digati;798;46.53%
Daniel F. Kilmer;917;53.47%
Joseph V. Spinella;757;45.22%
Republican Primary
Marilla Supervisor
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Earl A. Gingerich Jr.;323;54.56%
Jennifer J. Achman2;69;45.44%
Republican Primary
Marilla Town Clerk
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Sharon L. Foersch;315;53.48%
Dawn M. Stover;274;46.52%
Republican Primary
Orchard Park Councilmember
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
John M. Mariano;628;40.05%
Scott J. Honer;940;59.95%
Dwight D. Mateer;792;45.73%
Republican Primary
Wales Councilmember
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Brenda L. O'Connor;97;43.11%
Donald A. Butcher;128;56.89%
Britt Donnelly;95;42.60%
Republican Primary
West Seneca Town Justice
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Tina Hawthorne;415;27.78%
John F. Minear;1,079;72.22%
Conservative Primary
City of Lackawanna Mayor
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Dragan Stojkovski;76;44.97%
Robert A. Reese;93;55.03%
Conservative Primary
City of Tonawanda Councilmember - 1st Ward
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
James M. Shiesley;25;80.65%
Monica L. Ljiljanich;6;19.35%
Conservative Primary
Alden Councilmember
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Gwendolyn Bork;55;67.90%
Thomas M. Weisbeck;26;32.10%
Conservative Primary
Amherst Superintendent of Highways
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Steven E. Floss;145;44.75%
Richard A. Wainwright;179;55.25%
Conservative Primary
Evans Supervisor
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Raymond A. Ashton;154;50.66%
Michael E. Masullo;150;49.34%
Conservative Primary
Newstead Town Justice
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Theresa M. Roth;6;21.43%
Susan P. Reinecke;22;78.57%
Conservative Primary
Tonawanda Councilmember
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Carl E. Szarek;55;21.83%
Matthew R. Braun;197;78.17%
Conservative Primary
West Seneca Town Justice
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Tina Hawthorne;45;30.20%
Jon F. Minear;104;69.80%
Working Families Primary
Newstead Town Justice
(Vote for one)
100% of Election Day districts, 100% of early voting
;Votes;%
Susan P. Reinecke;1;25.00%
Theresa M. Roth;3;75.00%