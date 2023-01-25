Passed away at age of 70 on January 22, 2023, after a long illness. Cherished husband of Jean M. (Culligan) Egan, for 37 years. Son of the late Harold A. Jr. and Frances F. Egan. Brother of Stephan W. (Laureen M.), Jeanne E. (William F.) MacDonald, Jack M., David A. (Cheryl D.), Brian F. (Mary Shaun) and Jennifer C. (David F.) Haske. Sonin-law of the late Michael E. and Marie T. Culligan. Brother-in-law of Mary Ann (Jacob) Minger, Michael J. (late Sherry L.), Paul W. (Colleen A.), Theresa M. (Richard G.) Anderson, Kathleen M. (John J.)Maloney, ColleenM., LaurieM. Domzalski, James S. (Patricia M.) and Mary P. (Thomas P. Murphy). Nephew of Judith Pagliaro and Joseph F. Basil, Sr. Honored friend of Michael Maghran. Also survived by nieces and nephews and countless friends. Friends may call Friday from 3-7 at the Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home,1975 Seneca Street. A Mass of Christian will be held Saturday at St. Teresa Church at 9:30 AM. Throughout his life Harold enjoyed fishing, reading, woodworking and St. Patrick's Day. He was also known to rescue many animals, most notable, the 8 dogs he adopted. Harold worked for Resorts International, Hilton Hotels and Eagle Creek Properties as an Accountant. He was a past member of K of C Marco Island Florida as Financial Secretary and Knight of the Year, 1988. Current member of K of C Assembly 2038, 4th Degree. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Erie County SPCA 300 Harlem Road . West Seneca, NY 14224. WWW.McCarthyFuneralHome .com
EGAN Harold A. III "H"
