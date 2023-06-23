The editorials on this page represent the opinion of The Buffalo News editorial board. Members are Publisher Tom Wiley; Executive Editor Sheila Rayam; Editorial Page Editor Kevin S. Walter; and editorial writers Dawn Marie Bracely and Elizabeth Licata.
Editorial Board
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
James Hanna and Jonathan Hoag have been picking up rocks at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve in Hamburg since they were kids. And now…
A veteran Kenmore East High School social studies teacher suspected by district administrators of using "controlled substances on school prope…
A 12-year-old died by suicide after relentless bullying by a fellow sixth-grader at Buffalo's Martin Luther King Jr. School 48. The boy's gran…
An investigation determined that Evan R. Klink, 21, of Freedom was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram westbound when he crossed the center line and stru…
Sandra Betters has been replaced on an interim basis by Rebecca Reeder, whose 40 years at the school before retiring included 25 years as prin…