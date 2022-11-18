 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial Board

The editorials on this page represent the opinion of The Buffalo News editorial board. Members are Publisher Tom Wiley; Executive Editor Sheila Rayam; Editorial Page Editor Kevin S. Walter; and editorial writers Dawn Marie Bracely and Elizabeth Licata.

Another Voiceis an issues-oriented column that appears on the editorial page each day. Writers must have some background or expertise on the topic about which they are writing. Submissions should be about 480 words. Email submissions to editpage@buffnews.com.

Tage Thompson still 'hungry' to score more, defend better to help Sabres win

Determined to build upon a 38-goal breakout season, Thompson has made complacency his greatest enemy during the grind of the 82-game schedule. He stays on the ice after practice to hone nuances of his job as the Sabres’ most trusted center and wants to produce more than he did during his first season playing the position in the NHL.

