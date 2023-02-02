The editorials on this page represent the opinion of The Buffalo News editorial board. Members are Publisher Tom Wiley; Executive Editor Sheila Rayam; Editorial Page Editor Kevin S. Walter; and editorial writers Dawn Marie Bracely and Elizabeth Licata.
Editorial Board
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Allen will be replaced by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley.
The cannabis industry could add nearly 51,000 jobs in New York State, earning $2.2 billion a year by 2027, according to cannabis education web…
"You sparked the highest highs and suffered through the lowest lows. You didn’t always end on top but are an undisputed winner," Pete Rosen writes.
It did hurt, and still does, and it hurt more than the losses from the past. Here’s five reasons why.
There's always a Buffalo connection, as Bills' Dawson Knox thankfully learns to retrieve lost wallet
Bills tight end Dawson Knox and his lost wallet were reunited in Las Vegas on Monday night in another example of the uniqueness of Bills Mafia.