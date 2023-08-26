The eastbound lanes of the Niagara Scenic Parkway were closed for nearly five hours Saturday after two stolen cars crashed as they were pursued by police, Niagara Falls Police Traffic Division Commander Angela Munn reported.

The crash occurred about 8:20 a.m. when a stolen Kia blew a tire and lost control, according to the report. The driver attempted to merge back into traffic and hit a stolen 2019 Hyundai Sonata that was trying to pass a police patrol car on the right.

The Kia rolled over, ejecting the driver, Munn said. The driver of the Hyundai pulled over and was taken into custody.

The Kia driver, a 16-year-old boy from Cheektowaga, was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with a broken arm and internal injuries, according to the report. The Hyundai driver, a 15-year-old from Cheektowaga, claimed no injuries. Charges are pending.

Munn said the Hyundai was taken from the DoubleTree Hotel parking lot, 401 Buffalo Ave., and the Kia from outside the Holiday Inn, 114 Buffalo Ave.

An officer searching the area spotted the two cars, which fled onto the parkway when the patrol car's lights were activated. A second patrol car already on the parkway joined the chase.

