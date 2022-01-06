Eagles bring 'Hotel California' to KeyBank Center

The Eagles will return to Buffalo to perform the historic 1976 album "Hotel California" in its entirety.

The band – Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill – will perform at 8 p.m. April 21 in KeyBank Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14, although prices have not yet been announced. A variety of presales start at 10 a.m. Jan. 13. A limited number of VIP packages will be available at the same time and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise and parking. Check eagles.com for updated tour and ticket information. All local health and safety guidelines will be followed which at this time for KeyBank Center requires vaccinations for those ages 5 and older.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The two-part concert opens with the album performed from start to finish with the accompaniment of an orchestra and choir. A greatest hits set follows after intermission. The concert will include songs from the album that have not been performed since the original "Hotel California" tour.