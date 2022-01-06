Eagles bring 'Hotel California' to KeyBank Center

The Eagles will return to Buffalo to perform the historic 1976 album "Hotel California" in its entirety.
The band – Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill – will perform at 8 p.m. April 21 in KeyBank Center.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14, although prices have not yet been announced. A variety of presales start at 10 a.m. Jan. 13. A limited number of VIP packages will be available at the same time and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise and parking. Check eagles.com for updated tour and ticket information. All local health and safety guidelines will be followed which at this time for KeyBank Center requires vaccinations for those ages 5 and older.
Support Local Journalism
The two-part concert opens with the album performed from start to finish with the accompaniment of an orchestra and choir. A greatest hits set follows after intermission. The concert will include songs from the album that have not been performed since the original "Hotel California" tour.
"Hotel California" is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. It won Grammy Awards for the songs "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California."
The "Hotel California" concerts began in 2019 in Las Vegas with more than 30 sold-out arena shows including five nights in Madison Square Garden and four nights at American Airlines Arena in Dallas.
The band has a long history of performing in the Buffalo area including concerts in 2015 and 2018 at KeyBank Center. After the 2018 concert, the first time the band was here following the 2016 death of founding member Glenn Frey, Buffalo News reviewer Dan Herbeck wrote that "The Eagles can still rock. They still have the harmonies that helped sell more than 129 million records."