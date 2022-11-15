 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DZIELSKI Amy (nee Metz)

DZIELSKI Amy (nee Metz) Of Orchard Park, NY, November 10, 2022, at age 60. Beloved wife of James K. Dzielski; loving daughter of the late Edward and Georgia Metz; cherished sister-in-law of Jenise (David) Petrich; dearest aunt of Elizabeth and Stephen Petrich. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Thursday from 3-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Friday at 9:30AM. Please assemble at Church. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Hamburg, NY. If desired, donations in Amy's memory may bemade to the Crohn's &Colitis Foundation. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com

