June 11, 2023 in Myrtle Beach SC. Originally from Snyder/Amherst NY. Wife of the late Richard Anthony, Sr. Mother of the late Richard A, Jr. (Alice), Russell E. (late Natasha Todd), Andrea J. (late Marc) Sepanski. Sister of the late Eugene Marks (late Edna). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Dybowski will be layed to rest August 12, 2023 in Hillsgrove, PA.