February 25, 2023; beloved son of James A. and Tracey A. (nee Smith) Dussing; dearest brother of Patrick J. and Nathan R. Dussing; cherished grandson of Sarah M. and Donald I. Dussing, Jr. and Irene M. and the late John N. Smith; survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be present Thursday, March 2nd from 4 to 8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill Road). Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Friday, March 3rd at 1 PM in Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main Street, Clarence, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Adam's memory may be made to the Clarence Community Food Pantry, 9675 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031 or GiGi's Playhouse Buffalo, 326 Kenmore Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14223. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
DUSSING Adam Christopher
