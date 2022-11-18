Duplicate Bridge: Nov. 19, 2022

Western New York Unit 116 will hold its annual meeting and game Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Meeting starts at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon and a stratified pairs game at 1 p.m. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination required. Cost is $15. Pre-registration by Nov. 25 suggested. To sign up, call Barbara Libby at 716-836-8303 or email bplibby1@verizon.net.

• • •

Congratulations to Saleh Fetouh, the Buffalo area player who earned the most master points at the Niagara Regional Tournament Nov. 8 to 13 in St. Catharines, Ont. He won 53.81 points and was 14th overall. Other Buffalo area players doing well in St. Catharines included Dian Petrov with 21.42 points, Mike Ryan, 18.85; Davis Heussler, 18.84; and Chongmin Zhang, 15.19.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst holds a pair of face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday – one for novices with 99 master points or less and another for players with fewer than 1,200 points. A free lesson with director Chris Urbanek is offered at 10 a.m.

On Thursdays, there also are two games at 10:30 a.m. – one for 99ers and another for more experienced players with fewer than 1,600 points. Free lesson at 10.

In addition, the club holds two open in-person games for all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to stop playing their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has moved more of its online game schedule to in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. and a 299er game moving to in-person at 7 p.m., pre-registration required. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Lockport Duplicate Club is no longer playing. Face-to-face games in the Dale Center had resumed earlier this year but were lightly attended.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2022

District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Face-to-face at participating local clubs, no info about online status. Monday, Dec. 5, to Sunday, Dec. 11.

2023

Cleveland Rock ‘n Roll Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 4, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto 0-750 NLM Winter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto January Sectional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Sheraton Buffalo Bridge Center, Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22.

St. Catharines Sectional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Sheraton Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 70%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 65%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 63.33%; Michael and Jim Hassett, 50.56%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 50%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,200 game. North-south, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 57.50%; Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 52.50%; Judith Babat and Judy Zeckhauser, 51.25%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 49.38%; east-west, Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 65.63%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 56.25%; Jane Roberts and Laura Houghtaling, 45.63%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. (Tie) Chris Urbanek and Bud Seidenberg, Judy Gray and Wilson McClaren, 57%; Judy Padgug and Davis Heussler, 54%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,500 game. Joyce Frayer and Mary Ball, 66.67%; Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 57.14%; Barbara Landree and Betty Metz, 54.76%; (tie) Paula Rosen and Richard McGowan, Larry Himelein and David Schott, 53.17%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. %.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Donna Starnes and Pepe Justicia-Linde, 63%; Joanne LaFay and Linda Zittel, 57%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 74.31%; Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 61.81%; Madhav Deshmukh and Jim Lanzo, 54.86%; Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 49.31%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 48.61%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 66%; Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, 51%; east-west, Judie Bailey and Joan Stankiewicz, 57%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, 58%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Al Miller and Paul Morgante, 63.9%; Ed and Mike Rupp, 58.3%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club and Tournament Play

Jan. 1, 2022, to Oct. 31, 2022

0-5 Points – Aditya Gupta, 4.49; David Taylor, 1.36; Chris-Elaine Santilli, 1.18.

5-20 Points – William Donaldson, 9.87; Daren Liu, 9.39;Michel Dupuis, 5.48; Julian King, 5.04; Margot Banta, 4.87; Molly Morris, 3.63; Karen Dearing, 3.52; Devon Marlette, 3.35; Mary Luce, 3.15.

20-50 Points – Howard Epstein, 23.37; Maria Schory, 14.59; John Houghtaling, 13.13; Jo Ann Smith, 12.40; Anne Slater, 11.28; Fred Schweiger, 10.81: Gary Keenan, 10.15; Darwin Skalski, 9.45; Peggy Mead, 9.40; Mary Ellen Cotter, 9.33.

50-100 Points – Jim Hassett, 33.05; Jennifer Epstein, 26.72; Cynthia Tashjian, 13.49; Jim Greno, 13 even; Betsy Greno, 12.20; Candace Graser, 11.63; Fran Schmidt, 10.81; Carol Licata, 9.55; Amy Habib, 9.45; Bill Noltee, 6.67.

100-200 Points – David Schott, 57.72; Joanne Nover, 49.94; Maria Amlani, 39.06; Judith McDermid, 30.43; Kusum Phadke, 28.02; Janet Desmon, 21.61; Joan Ciszak, 17.48; Barbara Scott, 14.85.

200-300 Points – Audrey Ray, 45.38; Pat Haynes, 43.74; Carol Roth, 25.01; Bob Ciszak, 24.40; David Whitt, 20.28; Margaret Zhou, 18.57; Laura Houghtaling, 15.10; Laurie Foster, 12.20; John Scott, 9.58; Judy Zeckhauser, 8.44.

300-500 Points – Terry Hamovitch, 86.56; Bram Hamovitch, 85.18; Martha Townson, 68.48; Violet Makhija, 63.10; Larry Himelein, 62.52; Jasbeer Makhija, 57.88; Bonnie Clement, 54.88; Jim McClure, 24.61; Barbara Landree, 21.95; Linda Milch, 20.26.

500-1,000 Points – Amita Arora, 172.10; Vic Bergsten, 133.95; Jim Lanzo, 114.46; Marilyn Wortzman, 88.19; Joyce Frayer, 61.41; Sushil Amlani, 55.89; Paul Zittel, 51.94; Mary Ball, 44.22; Richard McGowan, 39.06; Linda Zittel, 38.86.

1,000-1,500 Points – Sandi England, 89.16; Jim Easton, 88.19; John Bava, 71.72; Kamil Bishara, 56.29; Sue Neubecker, 39.55; Howard Foster, 37.41; Rajat Basu, 27.41; Paula Kotowski, 24.67; John Marvin, 24.31; Bob Kaprove, 20.99.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 114.02; Gene Finton, 65.26; David Colligan, 52.22; Pinky Regan, 48.74; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 30.71; (tie) Shakeel Ahmad and Manju Ceylony, 23.24; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 21.61; Walt Olszewski, 10.52.

2,500-3,500 Points – Martha Welte, 471.55; John Welte, 468.07; Davis Heussler, 308.58; Ken Meier, 145.26; Allen Beroza, 97.04; Fred Yellen, 64.09; Linda Burroughsford, 32.70; Pat Rasmus, 30.42; Chongmin Zhang, 29.88; Dale Anderson, 23.86.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 169.61; John Ziemer, 110.36; Judy Graf, 85.40; Donna Steffan, 76.83; Judy Padgug, 75.02; Barbara Libby, 60.89; Kathy Pollock, 37.42; Jim Gullo, 33.85; Stan Kozlowski, 12.83.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 568.30; Dian Petrov, 291.13; Jay Costello, 200.03; Chris Urbanek, 131.82; Jay Levy, 104.02; Glenn Milgrim, 91.59; Bud Seidenberg, 80.78; Sharon Benz, 66.78; Bert Hargeshimer, 31.96; Christy Kellogg, 19.73; John Sinclair, 16.27.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,900 master points. Still playing primarily online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.