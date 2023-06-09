Unit game week at the Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst, which offers extra master points, comes to a conclusion with the club’s Party Game on Sunday, June 11, which will celebrate Flag Day. Players are encouraged to wear red, white and blue and bring refreshments to share at 11:30 a.m. Game is at noon. For a partner, call Pat Haynes at 716-472-5189 or email phaynes508@roadrunner.com.

The Bridge Center is planning two games for Saturday, June 24 – at 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. – as part of the ACBL's Longest Day program, which collects donations for the Alzheimer's Association.

Three more lessons remain in a 10-week series of review lessons at the Bridge Center, mostly on Wednesdays, but sometimes on Mondays. Lessons are all at 2 p.m., and continue through June 28. Fee is $15 per session. Instructors are Fred Yellen and Chris Urbanek. Pre-registration required. Sign up at the club or call 716-280-6114.

The club offers face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for players with fewer than 1,600 points. There is a new face-to-face game at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for players with fewer than 100 master points. It is held concurrently with the regular Thursday game.

Players are welcome to come without a partner for the Bridge Center's Tuesday and Thursday games. Partners will be provided.

The Bridge Center holds face-to-face games open to all players at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Pre-registration is required for the Friday game. Players should call 716-280-6114 and leave a message, email Donna Steffan at wsteffan@aol.com or sign up at the club. In-person open games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sundays.

To accommodate players who are out of town, the Bridge Center is offering “Kathy’s Snowbird Game” Wednesday mornings on Bridge Base Online for players with fewer than 750 master points. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the Bridge Center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

Another virtual game hosted by the Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online is offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. For more general info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Delaware Wednesday Club game is hosted by the Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info on this game, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games more than two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games for all players are offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There’s also a face-to-face game for players with less than 500 points at 1 p.m. Monday, a face-to-face game for players with fewer than 750 points at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and another one for those with less than 100 points concurrently at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

The club also hosts several virtual games on Bridge Base Online. There’s one for 499ers at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, an open game for all players at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, a Swiss teams contest at 7 p.m. Tuesdays (pre-registration required), an open game at 7 p.m. Thursdays, a 299er game at 10 a.m. Fridays and an open game at 1:30 p.m. Fridays. For more info, click here.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club, which currently is not holding face-to-face games, is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

• • •

Congratulations to Pat Haynes and Audrey Ray, the Buffalo area players who earned the most master points at the Niagara Sectional Tournament for Novice and Intermediate players June 2 to June 4 in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. They each won 2.37 points.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – Participating local clubs in Western New York, Western Pennsylvania and Northeastern Ohio. Monday, June 12, to Sunday, June 18. No clubs in Western New York Unit 116 are registered to participate.

South Western Ontario Regional – Bingeman’s Conference Centre, 425 Bingeman’s Centre Drive, Kitchen, Ont. Tuesday, July 4, to Sunday, July 9. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Summer Sectional – Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, Pa. Friday, July 7, to Sunday, July 9. For more info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 20. Limited to players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh RONI Regional – Masonic Center North, 3879 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Toronto Labor Day Sectional – Delta Hotels by Marriott-Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

The Airport Bridge Club, which continues to be on hiatus, does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of May 29 to June 4

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Ruth Nawotniak and Joyce Frayer, 60.19%; Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 56.48%; (tie) Maria Schory and Michael Metzger, Judy Zeckhauser and Terry Camp, 50.93%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Paula Kotowski and Barbara Pieterse, 58.89%; John Marvin and Richard McGowan, 57.50%; Ruth Nawotniak and Fred Hirsh, 57.22%; Betty DeFeo and Phyllis Stasiowski, 56.39%; Jim Lanzo and Paul Zittel, 54.44%; Carol Licata and Ilene Rothman, 54.17%; east-west, Betty Metz and Sue Neubecker, 67.50%; Jini and John Rubenstein, 59.44%; Agi Maisel and Pat Haynes, 56.39%; Linda Milch and Susan Cardamone, 50.28%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 49.72%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 74.31%; Judy Graf and Bud Seidenberg, 61.81%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 57.64%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Dottie and Larry Soong, 61.67%; Sue Neubecker and Janet Frisch, 60.55%; Paula Rosen and Linda Milch, 55%; east-west, (tie) Tova Reinhorn and Joyce Frayer, Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 67.62%; Laura and John Houghtaling, 45.24%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 61.11%; (tie) John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, Donna Steffan and Audrey Ray, 54.17%; (tie) Sharon Benz and John Marvin, Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 51.39%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. (Tie) Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 59%; Linda Zittel and Bert Feasley, 57%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 59.72%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 59.03%; Madhav Deshmukh and Jim Lanzo, 57.64%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 54.17%; Paul Zittel and Ed Morgan, 50.69%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Edna and Ron Fill, 62%; Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 57%; east-west, Raj Puri and Shrikant Joshi, 57%; (tie) Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, Karen Synor and Jeff Peters, 55%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 60.4%; Joanne Biondo and Ron Fill, 52.1%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Club Play

Jan. 1, 2023, to May 31, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 7.19; Ilene Rothman, 6.02; Dennis Daly, 5.18; Anthony Girasole, 3.81; Maxine Seller, 2.09; Patricia Doyle, 1.48; Pat Sciandra, 1.08.

5-20 Points – Zakie Nohra, 10.32; Barbara Kaye, 2.33; Gini Sicignano, 1.71; Jeannine Dupuis, 1.20.

20-50 Points – Molly Morris, 9.69; Bill Donaldson, 5.09; Fred Schweiger, 4.47; Pepe Justicia-Linde, 4.08; Jo Ann Smith, 2.45; Tyler Mu, 2.39; Helen Scott, 233; Peggy Stock, 2.04; Peggy Mead, 1.80; Donna Starnes, 1.75.

50-100 Points – Susan Cardamone, 9.62; Carol Licata, 5.55; Paul Ziebarth, 2.21; John Houghtaling, 1.56.

100-200 Points –Betty DeFeo, 3.74; Barbara Scott, 3.11; Joan Ciszak, 3.10.

200-300 Points – David Whitt, 26.88; David Schott, 24.32; Joanne Nover, 23.10; Pat Haynes, 22.49; Laurie Foster, 13.45; Gerry Hooley, 4.51; John Scott, 3.11; Bob Ciszak, 3.10; Laura Houghtaling, 1.56; John Fiegl, 1.40.

300-500 Points – Larry Himelein, 31.55; Bram Hamovitch, 12.65; Jim McClure, 10.58; Terry Hamovitch, 10.52; Linda Milch, 9.85; Judy Zeckhauser, 4.78; Margaret Zhou, 4.58; Ruth Nawotniak, 3.75; Maryann Szafran, 2.99; Agi Maisel, 1.76.

500-1,000 Points – Betty Metz, 20.67; Marilyn Wortzman, 17.68; (tie) Joyce Frayer, Paul Zittel, 12.62; Ed Morgan, 12.42; Henry Chudy, 9.64; Bonnie Clement, 9.51; Andrei Reinhorn, 9.44; Joe Miranda, 8.94; Linda Zittel, 8.83.

1,000-1,500 Points – John Marvin, 20.80; Jim Easton, 18.75; Kamil Bishara, 17.22; Howard Foster, 13.89; Sue Neubecker, 13.62; Mary Ball, 11.84; Joanne LaFay, 8.76; Bert Feasley, 7.66; Joyce Greenspan, 6.16; Judie Bailey, 3.47.

1,500-2,500 Points – Paula Kotowski, 17.91; Pinky Regan, 15.69; Gay Simpson, 13.78; Tova Reinhorn, 9.30; Nancy Wolstoncroft, 8.12; Judy Kaprove, 7.27; Sandi England, 5.34; Barbara Pieterse, 2.55; Sue Bergman, 2.43; Bill Feasley, 2.38.

2,500-3,500 Points – Fred Yellen, 38.89; Linda Burroughsford, 13.11; Pat Rasmus, 4.43; Mike Silverman, 1.85; Bill Rushmore, 1.63.

3,500-5,000 Points – Mike Ryan, 46.47; John Ziemer, 45.78; Donna Steffan, 30.61; Davis Heussler, 24.94; Judy Graf, 23.65; Judy Padgug, 17.76; Martha Welte, 13.24; Jim Gullo, 6.31.

Over 5,000 Points – Bud Seidenberg, 37.53; Jay Costello, 28.81; Chris Urbanek, 28.67; Jay Levy, 26.81; Sharon Benz, 10.27; Dian Petrov, 4.54; Saleh Fetouh, 4.81.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of almost 2,950 master points and is still playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.