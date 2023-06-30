The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday. Ordinarily, the club offers face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for players with fewer than 1,600 points. There is a face-to-face game available at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for players with fewer than 100 master points if enough come to play. It is held concurrently with the regular Thursday game.

Players are welcome to come without a partner for the Bridge Center's Tuesday and Thursday games. Partners will be provided.

The Bridge Center holds face-to-face games open to all players at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Pre-registration is required for the Friday game. Players should call 716-280-6114 and leave a message, email Donna Steffan at wsteffan@aol.com or sign up at the club. In-person open games also are held occasionally on Saturdays and Sundays.

To accommodate players who are out of town, the Bridge Center is offering “Kathy’s Snowbird Game” Wednesday mornings on Bridge Base Online for players with fewer than 750 master points. Starting time is 11 a.m. and Kathy Pollack is director.

Those who have not played face-to-face at the Bridge Center during the past three years will need to click on the Competitive line on the Bridge Base Online website, then go to All Tourneys in the lower left of the page and search for Buffalo. It will be listed by 9:30 a.m. Those who have never played at the Bridge Center should call Kathy Pollack at 716-310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com to be added to the list of eligible players.

Another virtual game hosted by the Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online is offered at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. For more general info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Delaware Wednesday Club game is hosted by the Bridge Center on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info on this game, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly three years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games for all players are offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There’s also a face-to-face game for players with less than 500 points at 1 p.m. Monday, a face-to-face game for players with fewer than 750 points at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and another one for those with less than 100 points concurrently at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

The club also hosts several virtual games on Bridge Base Online. There’s one for 499ers at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, an open game for all players at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, a Swiss teams contest at 7 p.m. Tuesdays (pre-registration required), an open game at 7 p.m. Thursdays, a 299er game at 10 a.m. Fridays and an open game at 1:30 p.m. Fridays. For more info, click here.

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

The Airport Bridge Club, which currently is not holding face-to-face games, is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

Tournament calendar

2023

South Western Ontario Regional – Bingeman’s Conference Centre, 425 Bingeman’s Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 4, to Sunday, July 9. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Summer Sectional – Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, Pa. Friday, July 7, to Sunday, July 9. For more info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Gates. Saturday, July 8, and Sunday July 9. For more info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Regional – JCC of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Monday, Aug. 7, to Friday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Summer Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Center, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 20. Limited to players with fewer than 750 master points. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh RONI Regional – Masonic Center North, 3879 Cemetery Lane, Pittsburgh, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Toronto Labor Day Sectional – Delta Hotels by Marriott-Toronto Airport, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. For more info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17.

Bridge club websites:

The Airport Bridge Club, which continues to be on hiatus, does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of June 19 to June 25

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 65.28%; Bonnie Clement and David Schott, 58.33%; Phyllis Stasiowski and Terry Camp, 56.25%; Jennifer and Howard Epstein, 53.47%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 51.39%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 64.91%; Barbara Pieterse and Paula Kotowski, 57.47%; Joanne Nover and Janet Desmon, 52.68%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 52.32%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 51.70%; Maryann Szafran and Jim McClure, 51.17%; east-west, Ilene Rothman and John Marvin, 58.33%; Henry Chudy and David Schott, 55.83%; Anthony Girasole and Jim Mansour, 55.56%; Audrey Ray and David Whitt, 55%; Sue Neubecker and Paul Ziebarth, 50.56%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-99 game. Jeannine Dupis and Gini Sicignano, 70%; Bob Hilburger and Dennis Daley, 68.33%; Jo Ann Smith and Lorey Repicci, 53.33%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Howard Foster and Davis Heussler, 59.72%; Donna Steffan and Judy Padgug, 57.41%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 56.02%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 55.09%; Paula Kotowski and Joyce Greenspan, 52.70%; Jim Easton and Dennis Clary, 51.39%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Linda Milch and Richard McGowan, 66.08%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 63.75%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 63.67%; Betty Metz and Sue Neubecker, 56.92%; John Marvin and David Schott, 51.92%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Friday morning – Open game. Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 66.67%; Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 60.42%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 52.08%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Saturday morning – Open game. Davis Heussler and Bud Seidenberg, 61.11%; (tie) Sushil Amlani and Jim Lanzo, Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 54.44%; Jo Nasoff-Finton and Sue Neubecker, 53.33%; (tie) Jay Levy and Saleh Fetouh, Vic Bergsten and John Ziemer, 51.85%; Laurie and Howard Foster, 50.74%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Saturday afternoon – Open game. Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 62.92%; Jay Levy and Saleh Fetouh, 59.58%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 58.33%; Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 54.58%; (tie) Sushil Amlani and David Schott, Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 54.17%; Laurie and Howard Foster, 53.33%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Pat and Dick Rasmus, 64.88%; Mary Terrana and Gordon Crone, 54.76%; Pat Haynes and Joe Miranda, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Walt Olszewski and Jim Lanzo, 66.11%; Ed Harman and Bob Ciszak, 65%; Madhav Deshmukh and Sushil Amlani, 63.33%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 60.56%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 59.44%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 53.89%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Shirley Cassety and George Mayers, 62%; Joe Huber and Fritz Schweiger, 58%; east-west, Raj Puri and Shrikant Joshi, 55%; Rich Kayton and Bruce Brown, 54%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – Ed and Mike Rupp, 60%; Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, 56%.

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of almost 2,950 master points and is still playing primarily online these days. That doesn’t afford as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.