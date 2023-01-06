Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 7, 2023

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst is extending its special offer through January for players new to its mall location – play once and get a free game for a second visit. The club offers face-to-face games at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for players with fewer than 1,200 points and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for players with fewer than 1,600 points.

The club also holds two in-person games open to all players – at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

The Bridge Center continues to offer a virtual game on Bridge Base Online at 7 p.m. Mondays for players with fewer than 750 points. It also hosts the Delaware Wednesday game online at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• • •

Face-to-face play has resumed at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesdays. In face-to-face play at the Amherst Senior Center, players have voted to stop playing their Thursday afternoon game and are playing on Monday and Friday afternoons instead.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club has been holding face-to-face games nearly two years. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., has moved more of its online game schedule to in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games, both open and 499er, are played at 1 p.m. Monday. Wednesday has an open game face-to-face at 1 p.m. The in-person game at 1 p.m. Thursday is expanded to include players with up to 750 master points. The club’s other regularly scheduled games, including a Tuesday night Swiss teams match, continue on Bridge Base Online. For more info, click here.

• • •

The Rust Belt Bridge Group, which invites players from Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh to play on Bridge Base Online, has novice games at 9:45 a.m. Monday to Saturday, with open games at 9:50. To visit the group’s homepage, click this link. For other info, call Dian Petrov at 716-688-1226 or email dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

The Airport Bridge Club is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

The Delaware Wednesday Club plays on Bridge Base Online under auspices of the Buffalo Bridge Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s limited to players with fewer than 2,000 master points. For info, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Cleveland Rock ‘n Roll Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Today, Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto 0-750 NLM Winter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Today, Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Toronto January Sectional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Today, Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Buffalo Bridge Center, Boulevard Mall, 1227 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional Tournament – Holiday Inn and Suites, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 9. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All American Regional – Embassy Suites Hotel, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 23, to Monday, May 29.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Carol Licata and Stephane Ronget, 61.81%; (tie) Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, Maria Schory and Betty DeFeo, 61.11%; Larry Himelein and David Schott, 58.33%; Terry Camp and Jim Hassett, 52.08%; Joyce Frayer and Ruth Nawotniak, 50.69%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. Maria Schory and Imy Rach, 59.42%; (tie) Joyce Frayer and Ruth Nawotniak, Pat Haynes and Joanne Nover, 54.76%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 53.97%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 50.79%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. Larry Himelein and David Schott, 63.19%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 59.72%; (tie) Jennifer and Howard Epstein, Bill and Bert Feasley, 53.47%.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has career total of more than 2,925 master points. Still playing primarily online these days, he hasn’t encountered as much drama for his bridge blog as there was in face-to-face competition, but he occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.