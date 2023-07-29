of Wyoming formerly of Hamburg, NY unexpectedly July 17, 2023; husband of Ariel R. Dulak; dear father of Alexia, Thomas, Jr., Dominic and Michael; step father of Carly; loving son of Thomas and Marie (nee Monaco) Dulak; dear brother of Keith (Jamie) Dulak and Michelle (Brendon) Campbell; dearest uncle of Mila, Caleb, Evelyn and Aiden; also survived by aunts, cousins and many friends. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 716-646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10:00 am at SS Peter and Paul Church 66 E. Main St. Hamburg, NY 14075. Tom was an Army Veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
