Of Williamsville, entered into rest on July 12, 2023 at age 101. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert Leonard and the late Norbert Drzewiecki; devoted mother of Gary (Claire) Drzewiecki and Robert (Diana) Drzewiecki; cherished grandmother of Kathryn (Jonathan) Schuster, Andrea Drzewiecki, Danielle (Joshua) Lester and Elizabeth Aurea Drzewiecki; adored great-grandmother of Aelin and Talon; loving daughter of the late John and Agnes Stempin; dear sister of Dr. Henry (Barbara) Stempin and the late Alice (late Joseph) Woloszyn; sister-in-law of the late Loretta Petrocy; also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews, countless faithful friends and former students. Relatives and friends may visit DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Sunday (July 16, 2023) from 2-6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, on Monday (July 17, 2023) at 8:45 am. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions in Aurea's memory may be made to Villa Maria College or Canterbury Woods. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.