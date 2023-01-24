DRYSDALE John D. January 22, 2023. Beloved companion of the late Ruth Ann Jackson; son of the late John and Angeline Drysdale; dear brother of Linda (Richard) Forman, Pat Nicosia, Kevin (Ann) and the late David Drysdale; also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and his beloved dog Duncan. Visitation Thursday, January 26, 3 – 7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.) where a service will follow at 7 PM. John was owner of Airport Truck and Auto. He's a member of the Lancaster Speedway Class of 2017 Hall of Fame and was a racing enthusiast. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com