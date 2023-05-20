Celebration of Life Announcement Robert J. Drago December 2, 1934 November 21, 2022. Friends and family of Robert J. (Bob) Drago are invited to a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2052 Lakeview Road in Lake View, NY. Mass will begin at 10am with a reception immediately following at Wanakah Country Club, 5161 Lake Shore Road in Hamburg, NY for all friends and family able to attend.