DOWNING Constance L. (nee Hokanson)

Of West Seneca, NY, July 4, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Charles A.; loving mother of Tammy (Robert) Andrews, Craig, late Julia Lynn, late Christopher (Donna), Tracy (David) Padilla, Charles E. and Timothy; cherished mother-in-law of Beth Downing; adored grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 14; survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, 11 AM at New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National MS Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com

