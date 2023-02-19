of Williamsville, NY entered into rest February 16, 2023; Beloved husband of Jeanne (nee Russell) Dorn; devoted father of Jeffrey (Airi Maeno) Dorn, Jason (Gesine Heuck) Dorn, Erin and Kellen Williams; cherished grandfather of Asa, Johann and Maya Dorn; dear brother of James (Carol), John (Barbara), Andrew (Teresa), Gretchen Imerese and the late Marsha Fisher; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Monday, February 20th, from 4 – 8 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, 2480 Kensington Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 21st at 9:30 AM in Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr.. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in Jeffrey's memory may be made to St. Joseph Collegiate Institute Memorial Fund, 845 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14223. Online condolences shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com