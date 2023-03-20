After a nearly midwinter-cold St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Western New York is on the road to recovery.

Apart from the spring equinox arriving at 5:42 p.m. EDT Monday, a warming trend already has begun and will continue for several days. Some of the edge of Monday’s moderation was mitigated by the third consecutive day of stiff winds with peak gusts of 35-40 mph. Despite the wind, the high near a seasonable 43 will feel better than Sunday’s 32.

Tuesday will both feel and be milder with lighter southwest winds under limited sunshine bringing a high in the upper 40s. Wednesday’s warming gets kicked up a notch into the low to mid-50s. Clouds will thicken, and scattered light rain showers may arrive by mid-afternoon.

Showers will become more widespread on a mild Thursday, ahead of an approaching cold front.

After Thursday’s repeat high in the low to mid-50s, Friday’s temps will return to the seasonable low 40s behind the front. There may be a few lingering light showers that could be mixed with wet snowflakes on the hills. In general, Friday will be drier.

Saturday will be unsettled again with more numerous showers, possibly mixed with wet snow, as a low pressure system looks likely to track south of us, keeping Western New York on its cooler side.

Sunday looks like the better of the two weekend days, with a partly sunny sky and readings reaching the mid-40s. But Monday brings another low pressure system into the Great Lakes, with additional showers. This alternating drier day/wetter day pattern will keep our yards and fields rather wet because of the absence of an extended dry period. This is a bad forecast for damp basements and muddy paw prints.

In the mean, this type of sequence brings the Climate Prediction Center to favor our region with near normal (low to mid-40s) temperatures and above average precipitation in the six- to 10-day outlook.

There may be a tendency toward low confidence cooler than average temps in the eight- to 14-day outlook leading into early April.

With the snowmelt underway prior to this past weekend and renewing again this week, soil moisture in our region is high and likely to increase with the estimated total rainfall over the next seven days. The majority of this rain will fall on Thursday, Saturday and next Monday.