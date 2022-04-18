Don Paul: This week's weather gets worse before it gets better

“It gets worse before it gets better” may be a cliché, but it rings true for this week. After Easter’s 30 degree snowy sunrise, I have to tell you there is more where that came from, and it’s coming soon. Monday began with bright sunshine to assist in boosting temps from a start in the upper 20s. A light east-southeast downslope breeze should get the afternoon high back up to the upper 40s-low 50s.

Unfortunately, the same initially warming flow will be associated with an area of low pressure to our west, eventually bringing moisture which will begin as rain by mid or late afternoon.

When the rain arrives, it will be falling into drier air, with evaporation of raindrops cooling the lower atmosphere, and causing the rain to mix with and turn to snow Monday evening. This high-resolution model is the most aggressive with snowfall, bringing a new low to our east close enough to pump in more cold air from the north, and produce more snow in our region than some other models.

Whichever model solution ends up as most accurate, snow accumulation will be mainly elevation-driven, meaning more on the hills. But even at lower elevations, some snow will accumulate at least on the grass. By Tuesday morning, here are modeled snow depths. I’m using snow depth on the ground rather than accumulated snow because there will undoubtedly be melting occurring, and depth better reflects reality than total accumulation with such marginal temperatures. Total accumulation does not account for melting.

I believe you can see how the non-melted total accumulation could have been misleading, by comparison, looking far more impressive.

With Buffalo snowfall already up to 96 inches for the season before this next batch arrives, probably over 1 inch, possibly more than 2, will accumulate before melting. This would put Buffalo a couple of inches above the seasonal average.

Tuesday will continue as an unseasonably cold day, verging on the edge of being miserable. There will be more wind chill on west winds increasing to 15-25 mph, with some stronger gusts. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s on the hills to the low 40s on the Niagara Frontier, producing a wind chill of 28-31. More scattered snow and rain showers will continue, with some minor additional slush on the hills.

The parent low pressure system will continue to intensify as it pulls away into Quebec, feeding those gusts.

All this will about do it for snow and unseasonable cold in the foreseeable future. By Wednesday, our weather will become tranquilized under a ridge of high pressure, bringing more abundant sunshine and milder temperatures getting closer to the low 50s.

Thursday will bring some scattered rain showers with a warm front and cold front passing through in succession, making for a breezy day. But the breezes should boost the high to the upper 50s-60, with air of Pacific origin behind the cold front.

Friday will be partly sunny, mild and dry. Saturday afternoon temperatures should reach the mid 60s under a partly sunny sky, a far cry from this past Saturday.

Sunday looks even warmer, and mostly dry, though a few light showers can’t be ruled out. Away from Lake Erie’s influence, interior locations should reach the low-mid 70s.

The upper level warming pattern I wrote of several times last week still looks to be in the offing, and the Climate Prediction Center reflects this kind of analysis in their 6-10 day temperature probability outlook.

It is still too early in the year to expect a warm pattern to extend without interruption for weeks at a time. Around the 26th, there is good ensemble agreement of the warm ridge in the east moving away, and some cooler troughing to return to the northeast. If that verifies, such a pattern would take our temperatures back below average. As of now, such cooling looks more seasonable and less drastic than what we’ve been enduring these last few days.

When we exceed 70 next Sunday, don’t be tempted to catch spring fever and put out frost-sensitive plants. It’s just too soon for that, but there are cold-hardy plants and vegetables which can be planted, with online advice available from many sources or a stop by your favorite gardening store.

La Nina Continues

A gradual surprise has been unfolding in recent months in tropical Pacific waters. La Nina, an anomalously large pool of cooler than average waters with global impacts, continues to thrive. Last autumn, climate models which try to take current conditions and predict the thermal state of these waters for months ahead, were predicting La Nina to fade by now, with neutral ENSO (El Nino Southern Oscillation) conditions expected by late spring. Newer data and measurements now suggest La Nina will have staying power through the summer and may even linger into the start of the cold weather season this autumn. If that happens, this would be only the third instance of three consecutive La Nina years since 1950.

El Nino (warmer than average tropical waters in the central or eastern Pacific) conditions remain highly unlikely this year in the models, as seen in the graph above. The main impact of La Nina during the summer months would be to reduce disruptive wind shear over the Atlantic, and would be one critical ingredient in favoring still another above average Atlantic hurricane season (El Nino increases Atlantic shear, and is less favorable for hurricanes in the Atlantic basin). As for La Nina’s impacts on our regional summer weather, they would be difficult to discern, if at all.

For the more technically oriented among you, here is a well-written but more complex discussion on the current La Nina (just scroll down).