Don Paul: The weather went easy on Buffalo in 2020

It would be a pointless exercise to try to link our local weather and climate this year with the catastrophic events on a national scale. Besides the fabulous respite the Bills have given us, weather cut us a lot of slack most of this year.

After some windblown rain later on Wednesday and some inconsequential snow showers later at night, the year will end on a benign note, with a dry New Year's Eve swathed in seasonably chilly temperatures slowly falling into the 20s.

It’s been a warm year, buoyed by eight consecutive days of 90-plus degree days from July 3-10, our longest heat wave on record. The July 9 high of 98 was the hottest Buffalo day in 67 years, also tying the record as the second hottest day on record, going back to 1871. Buffalo had 11 90-plus days for the year, well above the average of four.

Ten of the 12 months, including this one, ran warmer than average. This includes the big positive anomalies from last winter’s January at +8.1 degrees and March at +7.3 degrees. Only April and May ran below average, with April at -2.5 degrees and May at -0.9 degrees.