Don Paul: The weather went easy on Buffalo in 2020

It would be a pointless exercise to try to link our local weather and climate this year with the catastrophic events on a national scale. Besides the fabulous respite the Bills have given us, weather cut us a lot of slack most of this year.
After some windblown rain later on Wednesday and some inconsequential snow showers later at night, the year will end on a benign note, with a dry New Year's Eve swathed in seasonably chilly temperatures slowly falling into the 20s.
It’s been a warm year, buoyed by eight consecutive days of 90-plus degree days from July 3-10, our longest heat wave on record. The July 9 high of 98 was the hottest Buffalo day in 67 years, also tying the record as the second hottest day on record, going back to 1871. Buffalo had 11 90-plus days for the year, well above the average of four.
Ten of the 12 months, including this one, ran warmer than average. This includes the big positive anomalies from last winter’s January at +8.1 degrees and March at +7.3 degrees. Only April and May ran below average, with April at -2.5 degrees and May at -0.9 degrees.
Snowfall for last winter ended up at just 68 inches, well below the average of around 94 inches. This cold weather season, we were running well below average until Christmas Eve’s widespread snow in the western counties, followed by the heavy duty lake effect from Christmas afternoon into Saturday. That brings us up to near normal as of the 30th, with a new deficit into the start of 2021 just beginning. Even the major lake-effect storm, heavy as it was, was not accompanied by the kind of strong winds that have resulted in the past in gridlock on the Thruway with many people stranded for lengthy periods. It was a hefty lake-effect storm, but not paralyzing.
The strongest official airport wind gust of the year was 69 mph in February, with a 68 mph gust in another high wind event in March. A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down producing damage in Portland (Chautauqua County) on July 17, and an EF-0 touched down in southern Erie County that day during a severe thunderstorm outbreak. We had our share of locally severe thunderstorms. The scariest of those for me, I must confess, occurred on my first day back on TV at WIVB after more than 18 months on hiatus, after a very short crash course on their radar display system.
Nationally, it was a very different story. This, from Climate Central, is based on NOAA data: “According to NOAA NCEI, 2020 is the sixth consecutive year in which the U.S. has experienced 10 or more billion-dollar weather- and climate-related disasters, compared to the 1980-2019 average of 6.6 events per year. It may take some time to assess the full impact of the 2020 disasters; so far the toll is 188 lives lost and 46.6 billion dollars and counting.”
The wildfires out west, particularly in California and Colorado, have strong links both to shorter term natural variation and our ongoing warming climate. The fires in California destroyed a record 4.2 million acres and, according to CalFire, that surpasses the total of the three previous years combined. More than 10,000 structures were destroyed or damaged, and 31 died in the fires.
In the Atlantic hurricane basin, it was a year unlike any other on record, with 30 named tropical cyclones, running well into the Greek alphabet.
The U.S. endured 12 landfalling storms. Louisiana caught the worst of it with an precedented five landfalling hurricanes. While there are many variables that favor more active hurricane seasons, the widespread warm sea surface temperature anomalies that have at least a limited link to climate change (oceans absorb excess heat from the atmosphere) played a role. But another variable may be the most dominant in the trend of 18 of the last 26 years having above average numbers of Atlantic tropical cyclones: the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, or AMO.
An accelerating warming climate is in place and is known to produce more intense hurricanes, but it is not only climate that has led to such active hurricane seasons and total numbers.
The other element of our warming climate is found in our fast-warming Arctic (by a factor of two to three times the rate of global temperatures). Ice volume continues to shrink more quickly over the decades, as seen in this graphic produced by Colorado State climate researcher Zack Labe:
Year-to-year variability with a long-term decline in November #Arctic sea ice volume (bar) and thickness (map). Updated for 2020.— Zack Labe (@ZLabe) December 29, 2020
+ Additional simulated graphics: https://t.co/uzWknWmNnX pic.twitter.com/Eje5FTcG3l
Labe reports this past summer was the warmest on record for the Arctic region as a whole. While melting sea ice doesn’t play a role in rising sea levels, the more rapid melting of the vast Greenland ice cap plays a major role, along with melting high latitude glaciers draining into the sea. This Arctic summer warmth follows record warmth during Antarctica’s last summer, also adding to ice melt and rising sea levels.
When our hoped-for escape from the pandemic gradually comes upon humanity, we’ll still be dealing with these climate issues atop natural weather extremes for the foreseeable future.