Don Paul: Forecast is short of a heat wave, but close enough

EF-5s are the most destructive – yet most uncommon – tornadoes, with winds over 200 mph. It has been eight years and 15 days since the National Weather Service has rated any tornado at EF-5, with the last one hitting Moore, Okla., in 2013. Moore is a large suburb just southeast of Oklahoma City, and has been devastated by four EF-4s (166-200 mph) and 5s since 1999.

Fortunately, EF-5s account for fewer than one in 1,000 tornadoes. The deadliest in the last 60 years occurred in Joplin, Mo., in 2011, killing 168. The NWS official tornado database goes back to 1950. In that time, there have been 58 documented EF-5 tornadoes in the U.S. As Henson points out, it is common for EF-5 lulls to stretch over several years, but “super outbreaks” such as those of 1974 and 2011 produced seven and four EF-5s, respectively.

While there have been such destructive storms in northern locations like Flint, Mich., and Worcester, Mass., in 1953, our local geography makes tornadoes of this magnitude much less likely on the Niagara Frontier, largely due to the stabilization often provided by Lake Erie modified air. In general, our strongest tornadoes have been south of the metro area, particularly in the Southern Tier, where the lake has less influence.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.