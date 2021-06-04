Don Paul: Forecast is short of a heat wave, but close enough

We’re gradually headed into an extended period of heat and humidity, the first of its kind this year in Western New York. But it will come up shy of a true heat wave that requires multiple consecutive 90-degree days. Humidity will be higher but also shy of what is oppressive for most people.
Other than a couple of isolated showers or thunderstorms in the far southeast part of Western New York late Friday, the weekend will be rain-free. Temperatures will have moved back above average on Friday after Thursday’s coolish 68. However, a very gusty southwest wind on Saturday will keep readings from soaring very high immediately downwind of Lake Erie. Generally, with such a strong wind, the hottest locations are closer to Lake Ontario where the wind originates off land, rather than off 62-degree Lake Erie.
Southwest winds will increase to 25-35 mph with gusts to 40 on the Niagara Frontier. Winds well south will not be nearly as gusty. This flow will keep the waterfront high temperature around 70, while readings in places like Youngstown, Wilson, Newfane and Olcott will reach the mid-upper 80s, with mid-80s widespread farther inland where lake influence fades. For boaters, offshore Lake Erie conditions will be hazardous for small craft, with waves building to 3-7 feet on average winds of 15-20 knots. Lake Ontario wave heights will reach 2-4 feet, with a chance for a few higher swells.
The wind and air temperature has no effect on what will be a very high UV index both days this weekend. Windspeeds on Sunday will be somewhat less than on Saturday, so boating will be safer.
In general, Sunday will feel warmer than Saturday with an increase in dew points from Saturday’s upper 50s into the 60s by Sunday, taking humidity from moderate to somewhat muggy. The southwest breeze on Sunday will average 15-20 mph, with a few stronger gusts. This should bring wave heights back down to a more manageable 1-3 feet.
Next week will start out very warm and somewhat humid, verging on hot with lighter wind speeds. While an isolated late-day thunderstorm could pop up along the edge of a weak Lake Erie breeze well south Monday and Tuesday, most locations will stay rain-free. Dew points will be in the uncomfortable range of mid-upper 60s, but short of the more uncommonly oppressive 70s.
The biggest change in the forecast since earlier this week will be the passage of a backdoor (from the northeast instead of from the west) cold front, bringing relief later next week from the higher humidity. The front will be entering our region during Wednesday or Wednesday night, and may trigger some scattered thunderstorms.
By Thursday, dew points will be headed back into the dry 40s in both the European and American models.
Temps may drop back to the 70s, depending on how far south of the region the cold front drops. In any case, a few days ago it appeared the heat and humidity would be locked in until next weekend. For many, this earlier relief will be welcome.
None of this is an indication of drastic cooling. However, extended range ensembles continue to show the hot upper-level ridge in the East retrograding farther west as we head into the second half of June, allowing more moderate temperatures to replace the heat in the East.
Over the next week, other than Wednesday’s possible frontal thunderstorms, rainfall will go back to being sparse, so watering will be in order again.
Tornado season
Meteorologist Bob Henson reports on a nicer record having been set, in Yale Climate Connections. The U.S. has now gone through the longest period between the Enhanced Fujita scale 5 tornadoes on official record.
EF-5s are the most destructive – yet most uncommon – tornadoes, with winds over 200 mph. It has been eight years and 15 days since the National Weather Service has rated any tornado at EF-5, with the last one hitting Moore, Okla., in 2013. Moore is a large suburb just southeast of Oklahoma City, and has been devastated by four EF-4s (166-200 mph) and 5s since 1999.
Fortunately, EF-5s account for fewer than one in 1,000 tornadoes. The deadliest in the last 60 years occurred in Joplin, Mo., in 2011, killing 168. The NWS official tornado database goes back to 1950. In that time, there have been 58 documented EF-5 tornadoes in the U.S. As Henson points out, it is common for EF-5 lulls to stretch over several years, but “super outbreaks” such as those of 1974 and 2011 produced seven and four EF-5s, respectively.
While there have been such destructive storms in northern locations like Flint, Mich., and Worcester, Mass., in 1953, our local geography makes tornadoes of this magnitude much less likely on the Niagara Frontier, largely due to the stabilization often provided by Lake Erie modified air. In general, our strongest tornadoes have been south of the metro area, particularly in the Southern Tier, where the lake has less influence.