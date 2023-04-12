Of Lackawanna, NY April 9, 2023 Beloved wife of the late Ronald Dombrowski. Dearest mother of Ronald and Jeffrey (Michelle). Loving grandmother of Christine. Daughter of the late Daniel and Anne (nee Dyja) Koral. Sister of Daniel (late Helen) and James (Judy). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Chapel Service at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY Friday April 14 at 10:30 am. No prior visitation.