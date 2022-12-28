DOHN Catherine J. (nee Rybarczyk) Suddenly, December 26, 2022 of Cheektowaga, NY. Cherished Mom of Sheri (Jerry) Glass and Stacy (Michael) Stashak. Dearest Gramma of Justen Dohn, Jorden Glass, Lauren and Madelyn Stashak. Sister of Linda Brinkworth and Joanne (Dan) Reczka. Aunt of Brian Miller. Family and friends received on Friday from Noon till 4pm at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home Inc., 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY where services will be held at 3:30pm.