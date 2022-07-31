 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DiVITO Paul J.

  • Updated
  • 0
DiVITO Paul J.
Support this work for $1 a month

July 29, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Paula (nee Chimera) DiVito; son of the late Michael and Mildred (nee Mecca) DiVito; dear brother of Kathleen (late David) Lambert and the late Michael (late Rose) DiVito; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Leo the Great Church (Sweet Home Rd.) on Wednesday at 9 AM, followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News