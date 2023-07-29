July 25, 2023. Beloved wife of David K. Dillingham; loving mother of Alyene Francis and Kendra (Edward) Schmidt; best ever gaga-nana of Rayne, Carter and Charlotte; dear sister of Herman "Skip" Grishkat. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday, July 30th from 4-8 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, 14224. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Monday, July 31st at 6:30 PM in Bible Believers Baptist Church, 751 French Road, Cheektowaga, 14227. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME.
