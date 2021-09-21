Dig In, Buffalo - TEST

Delicious, farm-fresh meals sure to please the whole family. That’s on the menu for the next four weeks, as Brad Rowell, owner of The Grange Community Kitchen and West Rose, shares a few of his favorite recipes for easy, seasonal meals to make at home.

First up is a dish that has amassed a cult-level following for its flavor – The Grange’s double cheeseburger.

Before you dive in, here are some tips from the pro.

Fire up the coals. “Cooking on charcoal is great,” says Brad. “You get a nice little hint of that charcoal flavor in there.”

Stack strong. “One of the secrets to a good burger is a really good bun,” says Brad. But his special sauce is a close second.

Onions before cheese. Slice your onions super thin so they cook up from the heat of the burger.

The Grange’s double cheeseburger

Serves 4