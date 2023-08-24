Of Orchard Park, NY August 19, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Carline (Blankenship) D'Errico; loving father of Peter D. (Mary Lou Hannon) D'Errico, Jennifer D. Gant, and the late James C. (Andria) D'Errico; grandfather of Daniel J. D'Errico, Joseph A. D'Errico, Loren Gant and Caroline Gant; brother of Betty (late George) Malisk and the late Connie (late Edward) Fusci. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 26th at 11:15 am in St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo NY 14220. Interment with Military Honors will be held in the Quantico National Cemetery. Arrangements by F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
