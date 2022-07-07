DePASQUALE John A., Jr.

July 3, 2022; of Tonawanda, NY, age 82. Beloved husband of 61 years to Mary Ann (nee Castiglione) DePasquale. Devoted father of John (Denise) DePasquale, David (Cris) DePasquale, KrisAnn DePasquale, Joseph (Jenna) DePasquale and Mary Beth (Dale) Burns. Cherished grandfather of Ashley, Jessica, Joey, Teia, Ty, Ona and great-grandfather of Edgar. Loving son of the late John, Sr. and Josephine DePasquale. Dear brother of Dolores Mesi, Roseann Glennon and the late Anthony (Carol) DePasquale. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday in St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. John was a loyal Marine and Police Captain of Detectives for the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, an avid golfer and loved fishing. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute at https://give.roswellpark.org/site/TR/ TeamRoswell/General?px=1547182&pg=personal&fr_id=1760. Arrangements by (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com