 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DePASQUALE John A., Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0
DePASQUALE John A., Jr.
Support this work for $1 a month

July 3, 2022; of Tonawanda, NY, age 82. Beloved husband of 61 years to Mary Ann (nee Castiglione) DePasquale. Devoted father of John (Denise) DePasquale, David (Cris) DePasquale, KrisAnn DePasquale, Joseph (Jenna) DePasquale and Mary Beth (Dale) Burns. Cherished grandfather of Ashley, Jessica, Joey, Teia, Ty, Ona and great-grandfather of Edgar. Loving son of the late John, Sr. and Josephine DePasquale. Dear brother of Dolores Mesi, Roseann Glennon and the late Anthony (Carol) DePasquale. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday in St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. John was a loyal Marine and Police Captain of Detectives for the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, an avid golfer and loved fishing. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute at https://give.roswellpark.org/site/TR/ TeamRoswell/General?px=1547182&pg=personal&fr_id=1760. Arrangements by (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

A Buffalo pediatrician and two of his daughters died in an overnight fire in North Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Fire Department. The mother injured in the Huntington Avenue fire was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. She was listed in serious condition.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News